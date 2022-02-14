 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panthers qualify eight for state wrestling
Panthers qualify eight for state wrestling

  • Updated
MADISON – The Fillmore Central Panthers sent seven wrestlers to the semifinals of their respective brackets on Saturday at the Class C-1 Wrestling Districts held at Madison High School.

Junior Alexander Schademann, 52-2 and rated No.3, topped No. 1 Logan Bryce (40-2) of Raymond Central 5-4 to give the Fillmore Central team their only district champion.

At 126 pounds, sophomore Dylan Gewecke defeated Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann by medical forfeit and advanced to the championship.

Gewecke took second as he lost to Superior’s Hayden Neeman by pin in 2:46.

The team title was a runaway as the No. 1 David City Aquinas Monarchs crowned seven district champions and racked up 231 points to second place Raymond Central with 146.5.

Third went to the Panthers with 135.5, fourth place was Syracuse with 106 and in fifth was Bishop Neumann with 92.

The Panthers’ other six qualifiers included six grapplers with fourth place finishes. At 113 was senior Aidan Trowbridge (45-6), junior Travis Meyer (28-4) at 120, Aiden Hinrichs, a junior (43-8) at 145, at 152 was sophomore Treven Stassiness (45-11), Jackson Turner (31-24), a sophomore at 170, and Carson Adams (34-19) a senior at 220.

The Class C State Nebraska Wrestling Championships get underway at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

