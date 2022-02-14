Panthers qualify eight for state wrestling

MADISON – The Fillmore Central Panthers sent seven wrestlers to the semifinals of their respective brackets on Saturday at the Class C-1 Wrestling Districts held at Madison High School.

Junior Alexander Schademann, 52-2 and rated No.3, topped No. 1 Logan Bryce (40-2) of Raymond Central 5-4 to give the Fillmore Central team their only district champion.

At 126 pounds, sophomore Dylan Gewecke defeated Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann by medical forfeit and advanced to the championship.

Gewecke took second as he lost to Superior’s Hayden Neeman by pin in 2:46.

The team title was a runaway as the No. 1 David City Aquinas Monarchs crowned seven district champions and racked up 231 points to second place Raymond Central with 146.5.

Third went to the Panthers with 135.5, fourth place was Syracuse with 106 and in fifth was Bishop Neumann with 92.