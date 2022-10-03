Panthers put game on ice in first half at Doniphan-Trumbull

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL – With 28 points in the first quarter Friday night at Doniphan-Trumbull the Fillmore Central Panthers cruised to the 48-15 win in the C2-5 district game at Doniphan.

Fillmore Central improved to 5-1 with the win while the D-T Cardinals dropped to 1-5 on the season.

Panther first quarter scoring included a 1-yard run by Treven Stassiness; a Jayden Wolf interception return from 29 yards; a Luke Kimbrough 9-yard scoring run and a Keagan Theobald 19-yard scamper.

Fillmore Central finished with 373 yards of total offense to just 193 for the Cardinals. The Panthers ran the ball 50 times for 248 yards and completed 6 of 7 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown. Stassiness was 3 of 4 for 88 yards while Kade Cooper completed all three of his passes for 37 yards.

The ground game was led by Cooper with nine carries for 63 yards, Kimbrough with four totes and Theobald with seven carries for 51 yards.

Other scoring for the Panthers included a Stassiness to Jarin Tweedy pass covering 24 yards; Cooper on a 20-yard run and Aiden Hinrichs scoring on a 1-yard run.

Fillmore Central led 42-0 at the break and the second half was played under a running clock.

Doniphan Trumbull completed just 4 of 15 passes for 128 yards and ran the ball 26 times for 65 yards.

On defense Theobald had five tackles, two for loss; Kimbrough six stops, one fumble recovery and a sack and Wolf had the interception return for a touchdown and one tackle for loss.

“Another great team win for this group. Very impressed with how hard we have worked the last two weeks,” commented Fillmore Central head coach Gabriel Eberhardt. “We came out ready to go tonight and played some solid football. Our goal is to go 1-0 every week and that won’t change this coming week vs. GICC.”

Fillmore Central (5-1) will host Grand Island Central Catholic Friday night before closing out the regular season with road games at No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia and Wood River.

Fillmore Central (5-1) 28 14 6 0-48

Doniphan-Trumbull (1-5) 0 0 0 15-15