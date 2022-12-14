Panthers outlast Titans in Southern Nebraska Conference hoops battle

GENEVA – The first and second quarters of Tuesday night’s SNC battle in Geneva were two entirely different eight minutes of basketball.

The first eight minutes belonged to the host Fillmore Central Panther girls 15-7 and the second was owned by the visitors from Thayer Central 16-4.

At the break the Titans led 23-19, but a 16-3 run by the Panthers in the third quarter was all the hosts would need as they held on for the 41-38 win to move their season record to 3-2.

Thayer Central suffered their first defeat of the season against four wins.

The Panthers had two girls in double figures as senior Faith Engle had 14 points and nine rebounds and adding 10 points was junior Kaili Head. Head also dished out three assists and had three steals. Senior Reyna Hafer worked the glass for eight rebounds and three steals.

The Panthers were 18 of 43 from the field and that included 3 of 11 on 3-point shots. Head made two of the team’s three treys and the Panthers were 2 of 4 at the free throw line.

Thayer Central was led in scoring by junior Natalie Tietjen with a game-high 18 points, while Piper Havel added six and Josey Welch five.

Fillmore Central will be in Hastings at Adams Central on Friday night.

Thayer Central (4-1) 7 16 3 12-38

Fillmore Central (3-2) 15 4 16 6-41