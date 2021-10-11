Panthers of FC notch football victory No. 2

WOOD RIVER – The Wood River/Shelton Silverbacks and Fillmore Central Panthers both entered Friday night’s matchup with a 1-5 record. In a low-scoring, defensive affair, the Panthers walked away with a 14-13 road victory, their second of the season.

Sophomore quarterback Treven Stassines completed nine of 17 passes for 144 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the win. Junior Keegan Theobald powered the Panthers’ run game, logging 12 carries for 76 yards. He also caught a pair of passes for 7 yards and a touchdown.

Luke Kimbrough finished as Fillmore Central’s leading receiver when the sophomore hauled in three receptions for 70 yards and a score.

Defensively, Theobald recorded a team-high 15 tackles and intercepted a pass. Senior Carson Adams recorded eight tackles with a tackle for loss and a sack, while sophomore Kade Cooper notched five tackles and pair of sacks.

Sophomores Jackson Turner and Markey Hinrichs each recovered a fumble and senior Aidan Trowbridge blocked a field goal.

Fillmore Central returns to the gridiron Friday when the Panthers welcome 1-6 Central City to Geneva.