Panthers no match for Superior in volleyball

GENEVA – After an 0-4 outing at the Minden tournament over the weekend, the Fillmore Central volleyball team hosted Superior in its home opener Tuesday night.

The Wildcats left town with a three-set sweep fueled by an efficient night from Shayla Meyer. Meyer crushed 16 of Superior’s 30 kills on just 18 attempts for a .889 hit percentage. Fillmore Central stats for the match were not available.

Superior won the first set 25-15, the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-4 to pick up its first win of the season. The Panthers dropped to 0-5 and will look to pick up win No. 1 when David City comes to town Thursday night.