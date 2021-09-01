 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Panthers no match for Superior in volleyball
0 comments

Panthers no match for Superior in volleyball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GENEVA – After an 0-4 outing at the Minden tournament over the weekend, the Fillmore Central volleyball team hosted Superior in its home opener Tuesday night.

The Wildcats left town with a three-set sweep fueled by an efficient night from Shayla Meyer. Meyer crushed 16 of Superior’s 30 kills on just 18 attempts for a .889 hit percentage. Fillmore Central stats for the match were not available.

Superior won the first set 25-15, the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-4 to pick up its first win of the season. The Panthers dropped to 0-5 and will look to pick up win No. 1 when David City comes to town Thursday night.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WR John Brown released by Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News