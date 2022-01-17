Panthers medal 11 of 12 wrestlers in Gibbon

GIBBON – The Fillmore Central Panthers sent seven of their 12 wrestlers to the finals of their respective weight classes Saturday and came away with two championships at the Gibbon Bill Foster Wrestling Invite.
The Boone Central/Newman Grove Cardinals would end up pulling away from the Panthers in the team race as they finished with 235 points to 195.5 for the Panthers.
Third place went to Ord with 136, fourth was Thayer Central with 131 and rounding out the 12-team field with a top five effort was Wood River at 115.5.
The Panthers got their first championship at 132 pounds with Class C No. 2 rated Alex Schademann (36-2) defeating Class B No. 6 ranked Gavin Dotzler 8-5.
The second title was won by Aiden Hinrichs (32-6) at 145 pounds as he defeated Samuel Grape of BC/NG by pin at 4:35.
Coming up short with second place efforts were Aidan Trowbridge (34-4) at 113 pounds, Travis Meyer (15-2) at 120, Dylan Gewecke (33-6) at 126 pounds, Trevin Stassiness (34-5) at 152 and Carson Adams (24-13) at 220 pounds.
Other medalists included fifth places for both Izzic Paling at 160 and Jackson Turner at 170, while Noah Monroe, 138, and Markey Hinrichs at 285 both finished in sixth place.
Fillmore Central will be at the Louisville Invite on Friday that gets underway at 2:30 p.m.
Team scoring-1.Boone Central/Newman Grove 235, 2.Fillmore Central 195.5, 3.Ord 136, 4.Thayer Central 131, 5.Wood River 115.5, 6.Southern Valley 106.5, 7.Kearney Catholic 99, 8.Mitchell 94, 9.Gibbon 92, 10.Franklin 80.5, 11.Hi-Line 27, 12.Harvard 0.