Panthers medal 11 of 12 wrestlers in Gibbon

GIBBON – The Fillmore Central Panthers sent seven of their 12 wrestlers to the finals of their respective weight classes Saturday and came away with two championships at the Gibbon Bill Foster Wrestling Invite.

The Boone Central/Newman Grove Cardinals would end up pulling away from the Panthers in the team race as they finished with 235 points to 195.5 for the Panthers.

Third place went to Ord with 136, fourth was Thayer Central with 131 and rounding out the 12-team field with a top five effort was Wood River at 115.5.

The Panthers got their first championship at 132 pounds with Class C No. 2 rated Alex Schademann (36-2) defeating Class B No. 6 ranked Gavin Dotzler 8-5.

The second title was won by Aiden Hinrichs (32-6) at 145 pounds as he defeated Samuel Grape of BC/NG by pin at 4:35.

Coming up short with second place efforts were Aidan Trowbridge (34-4) at 113 pounds, Travis Meyer (15-2) at 120, Dylan Gewecke (33-6) at 126 pounds, Trevin Stassiness (34-5) at 152 and Carson Adams (24-13) at 220 pounds.