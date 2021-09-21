Panthers leave Southern behind in softball

SOUTHERN – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers were up by double-digits against Southern/Diller-Odell before the hosts even had a chance to bat.

The Panthers put up 10 runs in both the first and second innings on their way to a 21-1 win that helped the Panther girls improve their record to 11-11 on the year.

Southern/Diller-Odell pitching gave up 23 free passes which included seven hit batters and 16 walks.

The Panthers had just three hits in the win with one of the big blows in the top of the first being a grand slam home run off the bat of senior Kelsi Gaston.

The other two hits recorded by the Panthers were by Shelby Lawver with a two-run double and Carly Lukes with a bunt single.

Two Panther pitchers allowed just one hit. Lilly Ellison worked two innings and did not allow a hit. Amy Lauby pitched one frame and she gave up just one hit while recording one strikeout.

“Kelsi Gaston hit a grand slam and both Taylor Pribyl and Abby Nichols made nice catches in the outfield to prevent a rally by Southern,” said head coach Aaron Lauby.

The Panthers travel to Minden on Thursday to take on the Whippets. This weekend the team will be in Milford with the rest of the Southern Nebraska Conference for the league tournament.