HEBRON – The Fillmore Central and Nebraska Lutheran track and field teams got their first taste of the outdoors this spring after opening the season indoors last week when the Panthers and Knights competed against the field during the Thayer Central invite in Hebron.

It was the second meet of the year for both schools, with Fillmore Central competing at Concordia last Friday and Lutheran taking on the competition in Doane a day earlier. Both sides found success Tuesday, as the Panthers placed third as a team in both the boys and the girls, with the Knights following close behind with a pair of fourth-place finishes.

Fillmore Central’s lone victory in the girls meet came in the pole vault, where sophomore Angie Schademann cleared the bar at 10-6 to claim gold over Fairbury’s Mikya Lierman. Schademann also scored with a fourth-place finish in the 100.

The Panthers picked up a pair of silver medals from junior Kaili Head in the shot put (30-6½) and discus (88-3), and the Fillmore Central 4x800 quartet of Ellie Lockhart, JaeLynn Gewecke, Jayden Stofer, JoLee Gewecke also notched a runner-up finish.

Lutheran freshman Sam Hueske took silver in the 100 and fourth in the 200 and long jump, while the Knights picked up a 1-2 finish in the 1600 from junior Marissa Endorf (6:22:17) and sophomore Ann Prigge (6:33.49). Prigge also claimed silver in the 3200.

In the boys competition, Knights senior Trevor Hueske swept the sprints, crossing the tape in 12 seconds flat in the 100 and 24.68 seconds in the 200. Lutheran’s 4x100 (Isaac Beiermann, Nicholas Cross, Lukas Worster, Hueske) and 4x400 (Hueske, Beiermann, Lucas Corwin, Cross) relay teams also claimed gold.

Corwin added a fifth win for Lutheran in the 800, timing in at 2:17.95.

Winners for the Fillmore Central boys included Cooper Schelkopf in the 1600 (5:08.45), Luke Kimbrough in the triple jump (39-2½) and the Panthers’ 4x800 relay team of Schelkopf, Aiden Hinrichs, Cole Nedrow and Austin Wurtz (9:09.56).

Team scores – girls

1. Fairbury (FAIR), 180; 2. Thayer Central (TC), 109; 3. Fillmore Central (FC), 76; 4. Nebraska Lutheran (NL), 60; 5. Dorchester (DOR), 52; 6. Beatrice (BEA) 28

Team scores – boys

1. Thayer Central (TC), 135; 2. Fairbury (FAIR) 126; 3. Fillmore Central (FC), 122; 4. Nebraska Lutheran (NL), 78; 5. Dorchester (DOR), 38; 6. Beatrice (BEA), 9

Event winners and area athletes who placed – girls

100 – 1. Piper Havel, TC, 13.64; 2. Sam Hueske, NL, 14.14; 4. Angie Schademann, FC, 14.53; 6. Kaili Head, FC, 14.84

200 – 1. Piper Havel, TC, 28.58; 4. Sam Hueske, NL, 29.70; 5. Reyna Hafer, FC, 31.00; 6. Jasmine Malchow, NL, 31.11

400 – 1. Sam Starr, FAIR, 1:05.28; 4. Reyna Hafer, FC, 1:08.74

800 – 1. Micah Friesen, FAIR, 2:39.44; 4. Marissa Endorf, NL, 2:58.00; 5. Jayden Stofer, FC, 3:02.78; 6. JaeLynn Gewecke, FC, 3:12.92

1600 – 1. Marissa Endorf, NL, 6:22.17; 2. Ann Prigge, NL, 6:33.49; 3. Hallie Verhage, FC, 6:36.42

3200 – 1. Lily Davis, FAIR, 14:10.12; 2. Ann Prigge, NL, 14:17.71; 4. Ellie Lockhart, FC, 16:00.32

100 Hurdles – 1. Emily Huss, FAIR, 17.50; 3. Jasmine Malchow, NL, 18.40

300 Hurdles – 1. Baylor Behrens, DOR, 51.94

4x100 – 1. BEA (Brooke Gleason, Brealyn Manes, Anna Hamilton, Kara Schuster), 57.41; 3. FC (Carly Lukes, Hadley McCoy, Addison Wolf, Kaili Head), 59.09

4x400 – 1. TC (Allison Richardson, Jadyn Bowman, Natalie Tietjen, Piper Havel), 4:37.83; 3. FC (Reyna Hafer, Carly Lukes, Hallie Verhage, Jayden Stofer), 4:52.24

4x800 – 1. FAIR (Lily Davis, Madison Ohlde, Izzy Ohlde, Mikya Lierman), 12:16.91; 2. FC (Ellie Lockhart, JaeLynn Gewecke, Jayden Stofer, JoLee Gewecke), 12:45.45

High Jump – 1. Allison Davis, FAIR, 4-10; 6. Tenley Williamson, NL, 4-8

Pole Vault – 1. Angie Schademann, FC, 10-6; 4. Ava Tessman, FC; 7-6

Long Jump – 1. Piper Havel, TC, 16-2½; 4. Sam Hueske, NL, 14-8

Triple Jump – 1. Regan Kapke, FAIR, 30-9½; 5. Addison Wolf, FC, 28-8

Shot Put – 1. Bailey Theis, DOR, 34-1; 2. Kaili Head, FC, 30-6½; 3. Kaylee Schoen, NL, 29-5½; 6. Bailey Hafer, FC, 27-6¼

Discus – 1. Emily Huss, FAIR, 88-7; 2. Kaili Head, FC, 88-3

Event winners and area athletes who placed – boys

100 – 1. Trevor Hueske, NL, 12.00; 6. Kade Cooper, FC, 12.44

200 – 1. Trevor Hueske, NL, 24.68; 5. Kade Cooper, FC, 25.42

400 – 1. Devon Carel, FAIR, 52.19; 3. Cole Nedrow, FC, 56.22; 4. Austin Wurtz, FC, 57.12; 5. Isaac Beiermann, NL, 57.76; 6. Chase Myers, FC, 58.01

800 – 1. Lucas Corwin, NL, 2:17.95; 2. Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 2:17.96; 3. Ashtin Clark, FC, 2:18.82; 4. Chase Myers, FC, 2:21.90

1600 – 1. Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 5:08.45; 3. Lucas Corwin, NL, 5:21.07; 6. Cameron Knight, FC, 5:33.19

3200 – 1. Adam Lukert, TC, 11:29.36; 2. Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 12:13.05; 4. Waylon Rayburn, FC, 12:17.53; 5. Luke Otte, NL, 12:24.81

110 Hurdles – 1. Brady Degenhardt, TC, 18.49

300 Hurdles – 1. Brady Degenhardt, TC, 46.20; 4. Aiden Hinrichs, FC, 49.12

4x100 – 1. NL (Isaac Beiermann, Nicholas Cross, Lukas Worster, Trevor Hueske), 47.85; 6. FC (Jayden Wolf, Keegan Theobald, Kiffin Theobald, Jackson Turner), 51.20

4x400 – 1. NL (Trevor Hueske, Isaac Beiermann, Lucas Corwin, Nicholas Cross), 3:49.38; 2. FC (Luke Kmbrough, Aiden Hinrichs, Cole Nedrow, Austin Wurtz), 3:48.71

4x4800 – 1. FC (Cooper Schelkopf, Aiden Hinrichs, Cole Nedrow, Austin Wurtz), 9:09.56; 3. NL (Sam Walters, Luke Otte, Barrett Koontz, Lucas Corwin)

High Jump – 1. Jax Biehl, FAIR, 5-9; 3. David Hagglund, FC, 5-6; 5. Michael Anderson, FC, 4-10

Pole Vault – 1. Bradley Neff, TC, 9-6; T-3. Cameron Knight, FC, 8-0

Long Jump – 1. Grant Wiedel, TC, 19-11

Triple Jump – 1. Luke Kimbrough, FC, 39-2½; 2. Jace Dressel, NL, 38-9; T-5. Keegan Theobald, FC, 37-10; T-5. Jarin Tweedy, FC, 37-10

Shot Put – 1. Cole Vorderstrasse, TC, 41-4; 3. Markey Hinrichs, FC, 37-3; 4. Keegan Theobald, FC; 36-9½; 6. Kiffin Theobald, FC, 34-9

Discus – 1. Cole Vorderstrasse, TC, 128-6; 2. Kiffin Theobald, FC, 118-6; 4. Jace Dressel, NL, 98-11