GENEVA – In the fall, Keegan Theobald closed his prep career with a trip to the state football playoffs during a breakthrough 7-3 season for Fillmore Central. However, the senior wasn’t ready to hang up the cleats just yet, as he pledged to continue his career on the gridiron with Doane University last week.

“My recruiting process was pretty smooth and good overall. I had opportunities to meet many great coaches and others at the respective schools,” he said. “I enjoyed going on the visits and seeing what each school had to offer and the relationships I built with some of the coaches.”

Theobald’s final three schools also included Hastings College and Doane University, but in the end the Tigers held the slightest edge.

“I liked all three places and could've seen myself going to any of them but Doane was the best fit for me in the end,” he said. “I thought it was the feeling that drew me toward it. The people, the opportunities, and the beautiful campus were a few. I also think Doane is in a good position for success and I like what they stand for there and am excited to get the opportunity to play under coach Bessler and the rest of the staff in the future.”

Theobald, who plans to major in business at Doane, is a multi-sport standout for Fillmore Central and is in the midst of putting the finishing touches on his career on the hardwood after helping the Panthers win their first SNC title in over 20 years.

However, when it came time to settle on a sport to play collegiately, the senior said football was a no-brainer.

“I love all the sports I compete in but football has been the one that really means the most,” he said. “I used to be a big basketball guy but once I got into high school that is when football really took over as my number one.”

Theobald did a little bit of everything on the gridiron for the Panthers last fall, leading the team in rushing on offense and finishing as their leading tackler on the other side of the ball.

During his senior campaign, Theobald racked up 804 yards on 133 carries, with a season-high 210 yards in a 21-7 win over Milford on Sept. 1. He also left an impact in the receiving game, hauling in seven receptions for 135 yards.

Defensively, Theobald racked up 75 tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery from his linebacker spot. The senior’s play was good enough for first-team C2-5 district recognition and a spot on the York News-Times all-area team.

Theobald said he’s had some thorough discussions with the Doane coaching staff about his role with the Tigers when he steps on campus during the fall, but he’s more concerned with putting in the time, work and effort to succeed.

“I feel like my biggest strength is my work ethic and the knowledge I have of the game. I think both things will help me succeed at the next level,” he said. “At the end of the day, nothing is guaranteed and you have to work for everything. I plan on doing whatever I can to help the team in whatever role or form that is.”