Panthers’ Jayden Wolf pledges to Concordia football

Wolf

Fillmore Central senior Jayden Wolf signed on the dotted line to continue his football career at the next level with the Concordia Bulldogs. Also pictured are (front from left); Erinn Wolf (mom), Jayden Wolf, Caleb Wolf (dad). Back; Fillmore Central assistant coach Alex Moses, Concordia head coach Patrick Daberkow, Fillmore Central head coach Gabe Eberhardt, Fillmore Central assistant coach Ryan Komenda.

 Photo courtesy of Fillmore Central High School

GENEVA – Fillmore Central senior Jayden Wolf took the next step toward becoming a collegiate athlete this week, as he signed a letter of intent on Monday, Dec. 19 to play football for the Concordia Bulldogs.

“My recruiting process was very short and sweet,” he said. “Concordia was the school I always wanted to go to and when I received the offer to play, there really wasn't any consideration for other schools.”

Wolf, who plans to enroll as a psychology major, said Concordia appealed to him partially due to its proximity to home and partially because the people he met at the school “were all very welcoming, and it felt close knit.”

He said he has not had any discussions with his coaches about the role they envision for him during his freshman season, but regardless of his role Wolf plans to hit the gridiron running and bring a level of “instincts and grit” to the Bulldogs.

Wolf was a York News-Times all-area honorable mention this fall, and he’s suiting up for the Panthers on the basketball hardwood this winter.

