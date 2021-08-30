Panthers host softball quadrangular at Geneva

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers hosted a softball quad Saturday and finished 1-2 on the day. The Panthers beat Southern/Diller-Odell 19-1 but lost to Raymond Central 14-4 and Twin River 11-9.
Raymond Central 14, FCEMF 4
The Mustangs opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the first and never looked back, blowing the game open with five runs in the third and four more in the fourth en route to a 14-4 win.
"We dug ourselves a hole early, and the second inning has seemed to be a problem inning for us early in the season right now,” Panthers head coach Aaron Lauby said. “The want to and effort is there, the result just wasn't. I was happy with how the girls battled to keep the game going for a full 90 minutes, but we made too many mistakes defensively, and left too many runners on base to mount enough offense."
The Panthers managed four runs on six hits, but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome the early deficit. Sophomore Lilly Ellison went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and scored a pair of runs, while senior Abby Nichols went 1 for 2 and drove in a pair of runs on an RBI single in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Junior Shelby Lawver added an RBI double off the right-field wall in the bottom of the fourth for the Panthers.
Freshman Ashley Braun took the loss for FCEMF, allowing seven runs – five earned – on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Ellison entered in relief and allowed seven runs – six earned – on nine hits with two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.
FCEMF 19, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
The Panthers rebounded with a blowout win over Southern/Diller-Odell in their second game of the day, using an 18-run bottom of the second to cruise to a 19-1 win in three innings.
FCEMF only notched six hits in the win, but they also drew 11 walks.
"We have been on both ends of games like this,” Lauby said. “Southern had difficulty finding the strike zone, and games like this can happen for and against anyone. I was happy that our girls for the most part kept their focus and mindset of treating every pitch as if it mattered even though the game was out of hand early."
Lawver went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs to power the Panther lineup, while sophomore Amy Lauby went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs. Nichols did not record an official at-bat in three plate appearances, as she drew a pair of walks, reached on a hit-by-pitch and recorded one RBI.
Lauby earned the win in the circle, allowing a run on three hits with six strikeouts in three innings.
Twin River 11, FCEMF 9
The Panthers closed the day with a tight game against Twin River, but a late rally fell short as the Titans held on 11-9.
“We found an interesting way to lose in the last inning, in which we had the tying run on base with only one out, and it was too confusing to explain what happened, but we deserved that outcome,” Lauby said. “The game doesn't care who wins or loses. The team that makes the fewest mistakes usually wins.”
FCEMF scored nine runs on nine hits, led by a pair of 3 for 3 performances from Ellison and senior Kelsi Gaston. Nichols also recorded a multi-hit game, going 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Ellison also drove in a pair of runs to finish as the only other Panther with a multi-RBI game.
The offensive outburst wasn’t enough to walk away with a win, as Twin River scored 10 runs in the first two innings to build an early lead and hold on for dear life late.
Ellison took the loss for the Panthers, as she allowed five runs – four earned – on three hits with a strikeout before being knocked out of the game in the top of the first. Amy Lauby pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief and allowed five runs – three earned – on five hits and two walks.
Braun entered in relief for the final 2 2/3 innings and pitched well enough to keep the Panthers in it, allowing a run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
In the field, the Panthers committed four errors against the Titans, leading to three unearned runs in a two-run loss. The defense struggled throughout the day, as six errors led to three unearned runs in the loss to Raymond Central. Even the blowout against Southern/Diller-Odell wasn’t clean, as FCEMF committed a lone error in the win.
“Our defense right now is not good enough for us to be competitive against good teams,” Lauby said. “It isn't just the error that we commit, it often is when it happens, and how we respond to it that is really concerning to me.”
The Panthers’ 1-2 finish on the day moved their record to 2-5 before a return to the diamond on Tuesday against Southern Valley/Alma.