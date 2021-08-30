Panthers host softball quadrangular at Geneva

Twin River 11, FCEMF 9

The Panthers closed the day with a tight game against Twin River, but a late rally fell short as the Titans held on 11-9.

“We found an interesting way to lose in the last inning, in which we had the tying run on base with only one out, and it was too confusing to explain what happened, but we deserved that outcome,” Lauby said. “The game doesn't care who wins or loses. The team that makes the fewest mistakes usually wins.”

FCEMF scored nine runs on nine hits, led by a pair of 3 for 3 performances from Ellison and senior Kelsi Gaston. Nichols also recorded a multi-hit game, going 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Ellison also drove in a pair of runs to finish as the only other Panther with a multi-RBI game.

The offensive outburst wasn’t enough to walk away with a win, as Twin River scored 10 runs in the first two innings to build an early lead and hold on for dear life late.

Ellison took the loss for the Panthers, as she allowed five runs – four earned – on three hits with a strikeout before being knocked out of the game in the top of the first. Amy Lauby pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief and allowed five runs – three earned – on five hits and two walks.