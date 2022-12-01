 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Panthers have 14 players recognized in C2-5 all-district selections

  • 0

GENEVA – Two of the five teams in the C2-5 football district made the Class C2 playoff field.

The Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks, who finished the regular season with a 9-0 mark, and the Fillmore Central Panthers who went 7-2 during the first nine games were selected as part of the 16-team field.

Fillmore Central made their first appearance in the playoffs since 2014 and lost a high-scoring 56-30 final at Oakland-Craig.

HSTC (10-1) defeated Valentine in the first round 29-16, but was upset by Battle Creek, the No. 9 seed, in the second round 28-20. The Bluehawks ended the season ranked No. 6 in both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.

The rest of the teams in the C2-5 district were Wood River (5-4), Doniphan-Trumbull (3-6) and GICC which finished the year 0-9.

People are also reading…

When the all-district teams were announced Fillmore Central had 14 selections overall with six on the first team, six on the second and two honorable mentions.

First team selection included; seniors Keegan Theobald (RB/LB) and Jayden Wolf (WR/LB); juniors Markey Hinrichs (Ol/DL), Luke Kimbrough (RB/LB) and Treven Stassiness (QB/DB). Sophomore Jarin Tweedy (WR/DB) rounded out the first team picks.

Theobald led the Panthers in rushing with 804 yards; Wolf had 11 catches for 279 yards and three touchdowns; Hinrichs was a beast on both the offensive and defensive lines as he finished the season with 34 tackles; Kimbrough was the leading receiver with 25 receptions for 394 yards and four scores; Stassiness was 38 of 62 passing for 611 yards and seven touchdowns and Tweedy had 10 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Second team selections included; senior Aiden Hinrichs (RB/LB), juniors Jackson Turner (OL/DL), Kade Cooper (QB/WR/DB), Dylan Gewecke (WR/DB) and Hunter Lukes (OL/DL). Sophomore Dan Stoner (RB/DL) rounded out the second team.

Honorable mention recognition went to senior Nathan Schram (OL/DL) and Blake Nunn, a junior (OL/DL).

Only Fillmore Central selections were available.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Caffeine can improve the performance of sprint runners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News