Panthers have 14 players recognized in C2-5 all-district selections

GENEVA – Two of the five teams in the C2-5 football district made the Class C2 playoff field.

The Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks, who finished the regular season with a 9-0 mark, and the Fillmore Central Panthers who went 7-2 during the first nine games were selected as part of the 16-team field.

Fillmore Central made their first appearance in the playoffs since 2014 and lost a high-scoring 56-30 final at Oakland-Craig.

HSTC (10-1) defeated Valentine in the first round 29-16, but was upset by Battle Creek, the No. 9 seed, in the second round 28-20. The Bluehawks ended the season ranked No. 6 in both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.

The rest of the teams in the C2-5 district were Wood River (5-4), Doniphan-Trumbull (3-6) and GICC which finished the year 0-9.

When the all-district teams were announced Fillmore Central had 14 selections overall with six on the first team, six on the second and two honorable mentions.

First team selection included; seniors Keegan Theobald (RB/LB) and Jayden Wolf (WR/LB); juniors Markey Hinrichs (Ol/DL), Luke Kimbrough (RB/LB) and Treven Stassiness (QB/DB). Sophomore Jarin Tweedy (WR/DB) rounded out the first team picks.

Theobald led the Panthers in rushing with 804 yards; Wolf had 11 catches for 279 yards and three touchdowns; Hinrichs was a beast on both the offensive and defensive lines as he finished the season with 34 tackles; Kimbrough was the leading receiver with 25 receptions for 394 yards and four scores; Stassiness was 38 of 62 passing for 611 yards and seven touchdowns and Tweedy had 10 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Second team selections included; senior Aiden Hinrichs (RB/LB), juniors Jackson Turner (OL/DL), Kade Cooper (QB/WR/DB), Dylan Gewecke (WR/DB) and Hunter Lukes (OL/DL). Sophomore Dan Stoner (RB/DL) rounded out the second team.

Honorable mention recognition went to senior Nathan Schram (OL/DL) and Blake Nunn, a junior (OL/DL).

Only Fillmore Central selections were available.