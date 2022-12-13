Panthers handle Freeman, fall to Centura

ADAMS – The Fillmore Central Panther girls were on the road for a pair of basketball games this past weekend and finished up the two road trips with a record of 1-1.

On Friday night Fillmore Central edged Freeman 33-30, but on Saturday was doubled up by the Centura Centurions 50-25.

The Panthers hosted Thayer Central on Tuesday night and will travel to Adams Central in Hastings Friday and Wilber Saturday to take on the Wilber Clatonia Wolverines.

Fillmore Central 33, Freeman 30

Freeman were up after the first quarter 10-5, but the Panthers cut into that lead and went to the dressing room down just 15-14.

The Panthers won the second half 19-15 and recorded their second win of the season.

No other team or individual stats were available.

Centura 50, Fillmore Central 25

The Centurions opened a double digit lead after the first eight minutes, never looked back and posted the 50-25 win.

Any chance the Panthers might rally was put to rest in the third quarter when the hosts outscored Fillmore Central 16-4.

Senior Sydney Davis led the Centurions with 24 points and junior Kyra Wooden added 10.

Centura fired up 29 3-point shots and hit just five for 17%. They were 9 of 12 at the line.

No team or individual stats were available for the Panthers.