KEARNEY – The Buffalo County Fairgrounds hosted the 2023 Nebraska State Dual Championships in all four classes on Saturday.
In Class C the Fillmore Central Panthers came in as the No. 3 seed and opened action with a 33-31 win over the Pierce Bluejays.
Fillmore Central then ran into the No. 2 seed and top rated Broken Bow Indians in the semifinals and was defeated by the final score of 51-25.
In the third place match, St. Paul closed with four wins over the final four matchups and went on to the 48-22 win.
“We started out the duals with an exciting win over Pierce 33-31. I always tell the kids every match is important, this one came down to Blake Nun on the last match picking up the decision and putting the Panthers into the semi-finals,” said Fillmore Central head coach Ryan Komenda. “Next we ran into No. 1 rated Broken Bow. They have a solid lineup from 106-285. We battled tough, winning five of the 12 contested matches but fell short 51-25. Lastly we took on St. Paul for third place. Things didn't go our way here and the Wildcats beat the Panthers 48-22. Very proud of our team as this is another first by placing in the top four at state duals.”
Broken Bow defeated Battle Creek in the finals 56-15.
Fillmore Central will be in Albion on Friday for the two-day district meet being held at Boone Central High School. Friday action gets underway at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.
Fillmore Central 33, Pierce 31
220 - Boston Krueger (Pierce) over Hunter Lukes (Fillmore Central) Dec 4-
285 - Dawson Raabe (Pierce) over Markey Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) TB-1 2-1
106 - Double Forfeit
113 - Corbin Pfeil (Pierce) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 - Draydin Gossman (Pierce) over Brenner McCann-Coen (Fillmore Central) Fall 2:27
126 - Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) over Eli Streff (Pierce) Fall 1:24
132 - Brenden Bolling (Pierce) over Dylan Gewecke (Fillmore Central) Dec 6-2
138 - Alexander Schademann (Fillmore Central) over Peyton Kruntorad (Pierce) Fall 2:51
145 - Aiden Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) over Chase Rasmussen (Pierce) Fall 1:22
152 - Wyatt Rayburn (Fillmore Central) over Jackson Fischer (Pierce) Fall 5:24
160 - Jayden Coulter (Pierce) over Treven Stassines (Fillmore Central) Maj 12-1
170 - Blake Bolling (Pierce) over Domonic Harding (Fillmore Central) Fall 1:45
182 - Jackson Turner (Fillmore Central) over Zavien Buol (Pierce) Fall 1:20
195 - Blake Nun (Fillmore Central) over Christian Nordby (Pierce) Dec 5-2
Broken Bow 51 Fillmore Central 25
285 - Markey Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) over Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow) Fall 3:21
106 - Ahren Finney (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 - Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 - Cash Watson (Broken Bow) over Brenner McCann-Coen (Fillmore Central) Fall 0:49
126 - Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) over Braxon Rynearson (Broken Bow) Fall 5:05
132 - Colton Kelley (Broken Bow) over Dylan Gewecke (Fillmore Central) Fall 5:46
138 - Alexander Schademann (Fillmore Central) over Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) Maj 12-4
145 - Aiden Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) over Braylan Rynearson (Broken Bow) Dec 2-0
152 - Dakota Baum (Broken Bow) over Wyatt Rayburn (Fillmore Central) Fall 1:54
160 - Treven Stassines (Fillmore Central) over Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) Fall 5:40
170 - Jack Myers (Broken Bow) over Domonic Harding (Fillmore Central) Fall 4:37
182 - Connor Wells (Broken Bow) over Jackson Turner (Fillmore Central) Dec 4-2
195 - Max Denson (Broken Bow) over Blake Nun (Fillmore Central) Fall 1:12
220 - Cal Wells (Broken Bow) over Hunter Lukes (Fillmore Central) Fall 1:59
St. Paul 48 Fillmore Central 22
106 - Layne Baker (St. Paul) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 - Derrick Ruzicka (St. Paul) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 - Christian Lemburg (St. Paul) over Brenner McCann-Coen (Fillmore Central) Fall 0:55
126 - Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) over Jaydn Thomsen (St. Paul) Fall 3:20
132 - Kaleb Baker (St. Paul) over Dylan Gewecke (Fillmore Central) Dec 5-1
138 - Alexander Schademann (Fillmore Central) over Josiah Lopez (St. Paul) Maj 10-2
145 - Aiden Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) over Owen Sack (St. Paul) Dec 6-2
152 - Alex Meinecke (St. Paul) over Wyatt Rayburn (Fillmore Central) Fall 3:12
160 - Treven Stassines (Fillmore Central) over Dawson Becker (St. Paul) Fall 0:46
170 - Bryson Thomsen (St. Paul) over Domonic Harding (Fillmore Central) Fall 1:55
182 - Zander Markvicka (St. Paul) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195 - Blake Nun (Fillmore Central) over Jack Kaslon (St. Paul) Dec 6-4
220 - Landyn Rubesh (St. Paul) over Hunter Lukes (Fillmore Central) Fall 1:17
285 - Quade Peterson (St. Paul) over Markey Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) Dec 6-2