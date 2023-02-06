“We started out the duals with an exciting win over Pierce 33-31. I always tell the kids every match is important, this one came down to Blake Nun on the last match picking up the decision and putting the Panthers into the semi-finals,” said Fillmore Central head coach Ryan Komenda. “Next we ran into No. 1 rated Broken Bow. They have a solid lineup from 106-285. We battled tough, winning five of the 12 contested matches but fell short 51-25. Lastly we took on St. Paul for third place. Things didn't go our way here and the Wildcats beat the Panthers 48-22. Very proud of our team as this is another first by placing in the top four at state duals.”