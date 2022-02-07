Panthers fifth in state Class C dual wrestling tourney

KEARNEY- The Fillmore Central Panther wrestling squad of head coach Ryan Komenda exceeded expectations Saturday in Kearney.
Seeded seventh on a bracket of the top eight Class C dual teams in the state, the Panthers bettered that prediction by two places.
Fillmore Central finished with a 2-1 record on the day and battled to lofty status as the fifth best dual team among the 64 teams in Class C.
The Panthers qualified to wrestle for the dual state title by points earned only a few days before via their win over the York Dukes.
In Kearney, said Komenda, “We ran into a very talented O'Neill team (seeded No. 2) in the first round and fell short 41-29” but still “we won six out of the 13 matches.”
Next up was Logan View, an opponent the Panthers upset comfortably, 40-27, despite the Raiders’ No. 3 seed.
“The 5th place match was against Southern Nebraska Conference Foe David City,” reported the coach, who was smiling at the end of an impressive 56-18 victory for his kids.
The Scouts were seeded eighth on the Class C bracket.
“Many great things happened Saturday as the athletes and coaches had a tremendous experience that will never be forgotten,” he commented..
Unlike the individual state championships to be contended next week, Saturday’s dual tournament pits team vs. team with the highest point total in each head-to-head, school vs. school match. Every team loses or wins as one.
The Panthers’ C-1 District tournament is Friday, 3 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m., at Madison High School. Teams in addition to the Panthers: Aquinas Catholic, BRLD, Bishop Newmann, Elkhorn Valley, Grand Island Central Catholic, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lutheran High Northwest, Madison, Raymond Central, South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5, Superior, Syracuse, Tekamah-Herman, Tri-County, Twin River.
Millard South won in Class A while the Bennington Badgers clawed their way to the top of the Class B bracket. David City Aquinas Catholic, which will joint Fillmore Central in Madison this week, was first in Class C with Sutherland winning it all in Class D.
Individual results Saturday for Fillmore Central (season records in parenthesis):
113 Aidan Trowbridge 3-0 (43-4)
120 Travis Meyer 3-0 (25-2)
126 Dylan Gewecke 2-1 (37-8)
132 Alex Schademann 3-0 (48-2)
138 Noah Monroe 0-2 (26-16)