Panthers fall to 0-2 with 54-43 loss at Fairbury

FAIRBURY – After the first quarter on Saturday the Fillmore Central Panthers held an 11-10 lead, but that lead vanished in the second quarter and the host Fairbury Jeffs went on to a 54-43 win over the Panthers in boys Southern Nebraska Conference action.

The big difference in the game came from behind the arc, where the Jeffs connected on 10 3-pointers to just two for the Panthers.

Three of those 10 came in the second quarter from Jax Biehl, who scored all 12 of his points courtesy of the 3-point shot. The Jeffs also got 3-pointers from Zane Grizzle and Jacob Martin in the quarter, as the Panthers’ lead turned into a 27-21 deficit at the break.

Ethan Smith led the Jeffs with 16 points, 12 of which came in the second half.

The Panthers were led by senior Isaiah Lauby, who had 10 points after scoring 20 the night before in a loss to Milford. Keegan Theobald added eight points and freshman Jarin Tweedy notched seven.

Fillmore Central was 7-of-12 at the line, while Fairbury connected on 4 of 7 chances from the charity stripe. Theobald and Carson Asche were the only two players to connect from behind the 3-point arc for the Panthers.