GIRLS BASKETBALL

Panthers even record at 8-8 with 51-38 win over Tri-County

  • Updated
GENEVA – A 21-point first quarter scoring burst built the Fillmore Central girls lead to 15 points and they never looked back as they defeated the Tri-County Trojans 51-38 in non-conference action on Friday night.

The Panthers got double digit scoring efforts from both senior Faith Engle with 18 and junior Kaili Head with 14 points. Ava Tessman and Reyna Hafer each added six points.

Head and Engle each connected on one 3-point attempt and as a team the Panthers went 11 of 19 at the free throw line.

The Trojans had one girl score in double figures in Isabelle Peters who put up 10 points. Ella Clark added eight.

The Trojans knocked down three 3-pointers and were 11 of 20 at the foul line.

Fillmore Central travels to Centennial tonight.

Tri-County (2-13) 6 8 6 18-38

Fillmore Central (8-8) 21 6 15 9-51

