Panthers even record at 3-3 with home opening 13-6 win over Fairbury

GENEVA - Fairbury and Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend appeared headed to a seven-inning showdown Tuesday night locked at 3-3 before the Panthers came to bat in the bottom of the fourth.

The fourth inning proved to be the deciding factor as FCEMF scored seven times on their way to the 13-6 win in Southern Nebraska Conference diamond action in the Panther home opener.

The Panthers pounded out 16 hits in the game as three players recorded three hits each and the hosts also hammered a pair of home runs.

Junior Kaili Head was 3 for 5 with two runs scored; one RBI and she hit her second home run of the season. Also clearing the fence was senior Shelby Lawver who pounded three hits in four at-bats, drove in two runs and scored three times.

Sophomore Bailey Hafer was 3 for 3 with one run scored and another driven in.

After FCEMF opened the lead to 10-3, Fairbury bounced right back in the top of the fifth and plated three runs to get back within 10-6, but could not push across any more scores.

Three insurance runs came across for the Panthers in the bottom of the sixth as they evened their record at 3-3 on the year.

FCEMF used just one pitcher. Amy Lauby went the distance scattering eight hits and giving up six runs, all of which were earned. She posted nine strikeouts in the win.

The Fairbury Jeffs had eight hits as both TaLeia Cervantes and Addison Marschman had two each. The Jeffs also pounded out two home runs, one each from Cobie Cole and the other from Casidy Sipek. Cole and Marschman also drove in two runs apiece.

The Jeffs pitching staff gave up 10 earned runs and both Cole and Samantha Schmidt shared time on the mound.

"It was nice to get to play in front of our home crowd again. It was great fan support. The girls needed that. It was good for us to play a full seven inning game. Fairbury has been a consistently good softball program for a long time and these are the types of games we need to gut out and finish,” commented FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby. “Amy Lauby threw a complete game with nine strikeouts. Shelby Lawver had a great offensive game with a home run and Kaili Head hit a back-to-back home run. Great team win, a lot of key hits in key situations by our entire lineup and we played clean defensively.”

Fairbury committed four errors while the Panthers played errorless ball.

FCEMF will host their annual quad this weekend in Geneva. Teams will be Raymond Central, Southern, Twin River and FCEMF. Action gets underway at 10 a.m.

Fairbury (0-5) 100 230 0-6 8 4

FCEMF (3-3) 201 703 x-13 16 0