Panthers drop 58-45 decision to Central City

GENEVA – Fillmore Central hung with Central City for the better part of three quarters Thursday night as they trailed 45-37 entering the final stanza, but the Panthers ran out of gas late. Central City outscored the hosts 13-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away down the stretch for a 58-45 win.

Defensively, Fillmore Central had no answers for Ayden Zikmund, who buried five 3-pointers and knocked down 11 shots from the floor overall. He also went 10 of 15 at the foul line and poured in a game-high 37 points for the Bison.

Dan Stoner led the Panthers with 16 points, all of which came in the first half. Carson Asche followed with nine points, Keegan Theobald tallied eight and Kiffin Theobald finished with six.

Kade Cooper, Jayden Wolf and Jarin Tweedy rounded out the Fillmore Central scoring with two points each.