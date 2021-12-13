Panthers crown four champs on Osceola Invite mats

A total of 19 wrestlers competed for the Panthers in the meet and 13 came home with medals.

The Panthers had two other wrestlers make it to the finals but come up short, finishing in second place. At 145, Aiden Hinrichs (10-2) lost his championship match to Reed Bennett (6-1) of Elkhorn Valley, while Blake Nun (4-5) at 195 went 2-1.

Here are the rest of the FC wrestlers who medaled in the meet: Aidan Trowbridge (10-2) third place at 113, Noah Monroe (5-5) was fourth at 138, Wyatt Rayburn (4-1) was fifth at 138, Izzic Paling (5-2) was third at 160, Jackson Turner (7-5) took fourth at 170, Carson Adams (5-6) was fifth at 220 and Connor Curtis was sixth at 220.

High Plains

The Storm’s Hudson Urkoski improved to 10-0 with a win over Drew Krajicek (8-1) of Yutan in the 106 pound final. All five of his wins came by pin.

Two other High Plains wrestlers came away with medals.

At 132 pounds, senior Javier Marino (7-4) placed fifth and at 285 it was Kaden Rieken (6-5) with a fifth place effort. High Plains had seven wrestlers competing.

Cross County/Osceola