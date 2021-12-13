Panthers crown four champs on Osceola Invite mats

Panthers crown four champions in Osceola Invite team win
Graham and Urkoski win titles for Twisters and Storm
OSCEOLA –Fillmore Central could be on the road to a huge year in Class C wrestling if Saturday was any indication.
The Panthers crowned five champions and scored 199.5 points as they ran away from second place Yutan which was 54 points back at 145.
Third went to East Butler at 134, fourth place was Elkhorn Valley at 106 and rounding out the top five was Howells-Dodge with 91.
High Plains finished in 10th place with 54 points and Cross County/Osceola was 12th with 38.
Fillmore Central’s title wins came from Dylan Gewecke (11-1) at 126 pounds. He scored a major decision win over Luke Polivka (7-2) of East Butler in the championship.
At 132, No. 1 rated Alex Schademann (12-0) pinned Jacob Kerns (14-1) in 5:54 and at 152 pounds, Treven Stassiness (11-1) picked up the pin of Tyler Ellis (10-4) of Southwest in 48 seconds.
The final win of the day for the Panthers came at 285 where Markey Hinrichs (10-2) won a 7-5 decision over JySeann Pugh (9-2) of Pleasanton in the final.
A total of 19 wrestlers competed for the Panthers in the meet and 13 came home with medals.
The Panthers had two other wrestlers make it to the finals but come up short, finishing in second place. At 145, Aiden Hinrichs (10-2) lost his championship match to Reed Bennett (6-1) of Elkhorn Valley, while Blake Nun (4-5) at 195 went 2-1.
Here are the rest of the FC wrestlers who medaled in the meet: Aidan Trowbridge (10-2) third place at 113, Noah Monroe (5-5) was fourth at 138, Wyatt Rayburn (4-1) was fifth at 138, Izzic Paling (5-2) was third at 160, Jackson Turner (7-5) took fourth at 170, Carson Adams (5-6) was fifth at 220 and Connor Curtis was sixth at 220.
High Plains
The Storm’s Hudson Urkoski improved to 10-0 with a win over Drew Krajicek (8-1) of Yutan in the 106 pound final. All five of his wins came by pin.
Two other High Plains wrestlers came away with medals.
At 132 pounds, senior Javier Marino (7-4) placed fifth and at 285 it was Kaden Rieken (6-5) with a fifth place effort. High Plains had seven wrestlers competing.
Cross County/Osceola
The Cross County/Osceola Twisters produced one champion on Saturday. No. 1 ranked Cameran Graham, 14-0 at 160 pounds, won a 7-0 decision over East Butler’s Trevin Brecka (8-2) in the championship match.
The Twisters had eight wrestlers on the mats Saturday and medaled three.
Along with Graham, Koy Mentink (4-11) placed sixth at 106 and at heavyweight Hector Esparaza (4-3) als0 finished in sixth place.
Cross County/Osceola will host Centennial and Raymond Central on Thursday night. Fillmore Central is at the Logan View Invite on Saturday and the Storm will be at the Platteview Invite on Friday.
Team scoring-1.Fillmore Central 199.5, 2.Yutan 145, 3.East Butler 134, 4.Elkhorn Valley 106, 5.Howells-Dodge 91, 6.Southwest 84, 7.Pleasanton 69, 8.Central Valley 68, 9.Nebraska Christian 55, 10.High Plains 54, 11.Palmer 39, 12.Cross County/Osceola 38, 13.Neligh-Oakdale 36, 14.Clarkson-Leigh34.5, 15.Southeran 28, 16.Fullerton 23, 17.Harvard 11, 18. Dorchester 5.