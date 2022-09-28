Panthers come up short against No. 5 Milford

GENEVA – The outcome was not what the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers wanted to see, but the effort head coach Aaron Lauby saw from his girls Tuesday night is exactly what he knew this team was capable of.

Milford, the No. 5 team in the Omaha World-Herald ratings, held off a spirited comeback attempt by the Panthers for the 8-6 win in Southern Nebraska Conference play.

“Milford is as talented as any team we have played this year, and even though we didn't get the outcome we wanted, this was the team that as coaches we thought we could be at the beginning of the season. Ready to play from the first pitch, locked in and compete,” said Lauby. “They did that.”

The scoreboard was full of goose eggs the first five innings, but over the final two frames the game belonged to each team’s offense.

Milford scored six times against FCEMF sophomore starter Ashley Braun who gave way to junior Amy Lauby during the Milford six-run sixth.

The Panthers got their offense rolling in the sixth as well as they scored two times in the bottom half of the inning to cut the Milford Eagle lead to 6-2.

Milford (17-6) tacked on two more runs in the seventh, but the Panthers were not going down without a fight.

Shelby Lawver, Kaili Head, Faith Engle and Lilly Ellison all singled to open the seventh with Ellison’s safety making it 8-3.

A SAC fly off the bat of Emma Meyer made it 8-4 and an RBI ground out by Calli Gonzales pulled the hosts to within 8-5.

A Faith Harding RBI single had the Panthers back within 8-6 and with the tying runs on base Braun had the team’s sixth hit of the frame. But the Milford defense was able to tag out the Panther runner trying to advance to third and end the game.

Lauby led the 11-hit Panther attack with three hits and two RBIs; Ellison had two hits and she drove in one run; while Gonzales, Meyer and Bailey Hafer all finished with one RBI.

Milford finished the game with eight hits as Mekenzie Riley homered and drove in a run; Ayla Roth was 2 for 4 with three runs batted in; Maeli Kubicek was 2 for 3 with one RBI and Izabelle Yeackley was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

The Eagles’ Myranda Schildt went the distance on the mound as she allowed the 11 hits, six runs - three earned - and recorded seven strikeouts.

"It was a great game. Ashley pitched extremely well, we played pretty clean defensively for most of the game, and in most games probably played well enough to get the results we work for,” Lauby stated. “We are getting good contributions from a long list of girls right now, embrace your role and perform it to the best of your ability.”

FCEMF (13-12) completed their regular season on Tuesday night and will likely host the C-6 subdistrict which includes Centennial, HWY 91 and Pierce that is scheduled for Monday, October 3.

“Very proud of them and want that to carry over into post season play. We are a pretty good team and capable of competing to the last out against anyone,” added Lauby. “It would be awesome for these girls to host our district and have a great crowd show their support and create a great atmosphere for them to compete in."