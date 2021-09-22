Panthers come close in volleyball vs. Lawrence-Nelson

NELSON – The Fillmore Central volleyball team entered Tuesday night’s tri at Lawrence-Nelson still searching for its first win of the season. The Panthers nearly got it against the hosts, dropping a tight match in three sets before losing to Thayer Central to end the day.

Lawrence-Nelson 2, Fillmore Central 0

After dropping the opening set 25-21, the Panthers rebounded to take the second set 25-23 and even the match. However, Lawrence-Nelson won the decisive third set 25-21 to deny Fillmore Central its first win.

Reyna Hafer hammered six kills for the Panthers and also notched their only ace serve. Lilly Srajhans tallied a team-high 15 assists, while Angie Schademann led Fillmore Central with 23 digs. Makenna McCoy and Hadley McCoy added another 11 and 10 digs, respectively.

Thayer Central 2, Fillmore Central 0

The Titans rolled to a 25-14, 25-13 sweep over the Panthers to end the day. Hafer again hammered six kills to lead Fillmore Central, while Srajhans notched a team-high 10 assists and Schademann recorded 10 digs.

Fillmore Central returns to the court on Sept. 28 when it hits the road to take on Sutton.