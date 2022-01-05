 Skip to main content
Panthers clip the Bluejays in dual wrestling
ASHLAND – The Fillmore Central Panthers improved their dual record to 3-1 on Tuesday with a 45-21 win at Ashland-Greenwood.

Fillmore Central won 9 of the 13 matches including a win by 120-pounder Travis Meyer, a state medalist in 2021 who had been sidelined with medical issues until Tuesday night.

A-G took the early lead at 12-3 over the Panthers but heavyweight Markey Hinrichs with his pin of Joey Hilding in 1:22 started a run of four wins by Fillmore Central.

A double forfeit at 106 kept the score at 12-9, but Aidan Trowbridge picked up six points by forfeit. Meyer then made his 2021-22 season debut with a pin of Lucas Konen in 2:46, followed by Dylan Gewecke at 126 with a 3-1 decision over Austyn Cote to push the Panther lead to 24-12.

The matchup at 132 was marquee as Class B No. 3 Blaine Christo and Class C No. 1 Alex Schademann went to a tie-breaker before Christo posted the 4-3 win. Those ratings were based on Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland rankings.

At 138, Noah Monroe got the ball rolling again for FC as he won a tough 2-0 decision over Cody Plut. Aiden Hinrichs at 145 scored the pin of Aidan Washburn in 1:37 and Trevin Stassiness capped a 15-0 run with a pin of Ty Beetison at 152.

The final win of the night went to Panther 170 pounder Jackson Turner who pinned Nathan Upton in 2:00.

Fillmore Central will start two days of action at Tri-County on Friday.

