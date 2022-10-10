Panthers climb to 6-1 with 27-6 win over GICC

GENEVA – Fillmore Central scored a pair of touchdowns in the opening stanza, led 21-0 at halftime, 27-0 after three quarters and cruised to the finish line Friday night. The Panthers improved to 6-1 on the season with a 27-6 win over GICC.

Treven Stassines completed 6 of 7 passes for 80 yards to spearhead an efficient but modest passing attack as the hosts went 9 for 11 with 79 yards through the air as a team. However, the Panthers gouged the Crusaders on the ground, running 53 times for 226 yards and a quartet of touchdowns.

Luke Kimbrough ran 14 times for 83 yards and a score, while Keegan Theobald added 75 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries to form a dynamic 1-2 punch in the Fillmore Central backfield. Stassines also found the end zone once and finished with 24 yards on seven touches.

Kimbrough caught three passes for 26 yards and Theobald added one reception for 27 as the running backs led the Panther receiving corps.

Aiden Hinrichs led the way defensively with seven tackles followed by Jackson Turner with six. Turner also collected Fillmore Central’s lone sack in the win. Dan Stoner forced a fumble that was recovered by Markey Hinrichs, while Kimbrough blocked a punt.