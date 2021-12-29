Panthers, Cavaliers finish dead even at Fillmore Central mat invite

Also with a second place effort was Aidan Trowbridge who lost to Class D No. 1 Reece Kocian of East Butler at 113 pounds by injury default at 5:54.

The Panthers’ only third place went to Treven Stassiness (19-4) at 152 pounds.

York had three grapplers come away with third place efforts.

At 120 pounds sophomore Hudson Holoch (12-8) finished in third place with a 3-2 record, Seth Erickson improved to 15-4 as he also took third with a 4-1 day and Peyton Albers at 195 took third place and improved his season record to 11-5.

Duke freshman Brooks Loosvelt lost to Fillmore Central’s Aiden Hinrichs in the third place match 11-0. Loosvelt is 11-9 on the season after going 3-2 on Wednesday. Hinrichs improved to 17-5 and came in as the No. 6 rated wrestler at 145 pounds in Class C.

York’s Keagyn Linden also posted a 3-2 day and improved 10-6 with a fourth place finish at 182. York 195 pounder Samson Broumley was fourth at 220 after he lost his third place match to Carson Adams of Fillmore Central who is 11-10 on the year.

Rounding out the rest of the Dukes, Brody Epp (8-12) at 106 pounds took fifth place and at 113 pounds Isaac Ciro finished in sixth.