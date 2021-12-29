Panthers, Cavaliers finish dead even at Fillmore Central mat invite

Panthers and Cavaliers finish in dead heat at Fillmore Central Invite
Dukes finish in sixth and medal eight wrestlers
GENEVA – The York Dukes suited up 18 wrestlers on Wednesday for the Fillmore Central Holiday Invite.
The Fillmore Central team went one better and had 19 wrestlers in action as 16 schools vied for the team title in Geneva.
It came down to a five-team race, but it was Class C No. 8 Bishop Neumann and Fillmore Central finishing in a dead heat for first place with 155 points.
Third went to Superior with 146.5, fourth was Yutan with 141 and fifth place was Class D No. 4 East Butler with 137.
York finished in sixth place with 106 points.
Of the Panthers’ 19 grapplers who competed, 10 came away with medals. York had eight of their wrestlers end the day with a medal around their neck.
The only first place went to Panther Alex Schademann (21-1) at 132 pounds who defeated Trev Arlt of Yutan in the championship match. Schademann is the No. 1 rated wrestler in Class C at 132 pounds.
Teammate Markey Hinrichs at 285 made the finals but came up short losing to Superior’s Payton Christiancy in the finals by major decision 10-2. Hinrichs is 18-4 on the year.
Also with a second place effort was Aidan Trowbridge who lost to Class D No. 1 Reece Kocian of East Butler at 113 pounds by injury default at 5:54.
The Panthers’ only third place went to Treven Stassiness (19-4) at 152 pounds.
York had three grapplers come away with third place efforts.
At 120 pounds sophomore Hudson Holoch (12-8) finished in third place with a 3-2 record, Seth Erickson improved to 15-4 as he also took third with a 4-1 day and Peyton Albers at 195 took third place and improved his season record to 11-5.
Duke freshman Brooks Loosvelt lost to Fillmore Central’s Aiden Hinrichs in the third place match 11-0. Loosvelt is 11-9 on the season after going 3-2 on Wednesday. Hinrichs improved to 17-5 and came in as the No. 6 rated wrestler at 145 pounds in Class C.
York’s Keagyn Linden also posted a 3-2 day and improved 10-6 with a fourth place finish at 182. York 195 pounder Samson Broumley was fourth at 220 after he lost his third place match to Carson Adams of Fillmore Central who is 11-10 on the year.
Rounding out the rest of the Dukes, Brody Epp (8-12) at 106 pounds took fifth place and at 113 pounds Isaac Ciro finished in sixth.
The remainder of the Panther medalists included; Dylan Gewecke (18-4) took fifth place at 126, Noah Monroe (11-8) was sixth at 138, while fifth places went to Izzic Pailing (14-7) at 160 and Jackson Turner (15-8) at 170.
York will be back in action next weekend as they travel to the two-day High Plains Invite which takes place at Central Community College in Columbus. Action gets underway at 10 a.m. Friday and concludes Saturday.
Fillmore Central will travel to Ashland to take on the Bluejays in Tuesday night dual action.
Team scores-1.Bishop Neumann 155, 1.Fillmore Central 155, 3.Superior 146.5, 4.Yutan 141, 5.East Butler 137, 6.York 106, 7.Twin River 85, 8.Axtell 69, 9.Oakland-Craig 62, 10.Palmer 52, 11.Palmyra 49, 12.South Central 28, 13.Meridian 24, 14.Louisville 22, 15.Doniphan-Trumbull 18, 16.Hastings St. Cecilia 6.