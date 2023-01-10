Panthers can’t hold late lead against No. 21 Kansas Wesleyan

YORK - York University did everything they could to knock off the No. 21 ranked Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes on Saturday night and put an end to their opponent’s seven-game winning streak.

However, the Coyotes showed their toughness as they came back from a 14-point deficit to beat the Panthers 80-78.

York had an opportunity to pick up the huge win as they trailed by one with possession of the ball with just over 10 seconds left. After a quick timeout the Panthers looked to have a play drawn up but a corner 3-point attempt by Erik Talton came up short and the Panthers were forced to foul with five seconds remaining.

The Coyotes made the second free throw giving the Panthers a desperation attempt as time expired. The attempt fell short as the Coyotes escaped with the road win.

Brent Clark was one of three York players to score in double figures. He led the team with 21 points, while Much Biel added 11. Dwight Glover was strong off of the bench once again with 13 points.

York committed 16 turnovers to just nine by the visiting team.

The Coyotes were led in scoring by Alex Little John with 22.

York travels to Avila University on Wednesday to take on the Eagles. York currently sits seventh in the KCAC with a 5-5 record. The Eagles are five spots below them with a 2-8 record.

The Panthers will be back in the Freeman Center on Saturday as they host fifth-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan at 3 p.m.

Kansas Wesleyan 27 53 80

York University 39 39 78