Panthers building strong resume with win at Osceola

OSCEOLA – For the second weekend in a row, the Fillmore Central Panthers came out on top in tournament wrestling when they won the Osceola invite by 45 points over second place Elkhorn Valley.

Last weekend the Panthers kicked off their tournament schedule by winning the Friend invite.

On Saturday, Fillmore Central, Elkhorn Valley, Neligh-Oakdale, Yutan and High Plains rounded out the top five teams.

Cross County/Osceola finished in 13th place with 18 teams competing.

Fillmore Central medaled 10 wrestlers as Travis Meyer (12-0) at 126 pounds defeated Mason Nitz of Elkhorn Valley to win the first of three bracket championships for the Panthers.

At 145, defending Class C 138-pound champion Alexander Schademann defeated Southern Valley’s Mavrick Hagemann by sudden victory 3-1.

The final title went to Markey Hinrichs at 285 as he pinned Clarkson-Leigh’s Andrew Rivera in 50 seconds to improve to 11-0.

The Panthers had three other wrestlers come up just short of a title when they all finished in second place.

At 132, Dylan Gewecke (8-2) was a medical forfeit; Treven Stassiness (10-1) at 160 pounds lost to High Plains junior Wyatt Urkoski by pin in 4:31; and Jackson Turner (10-2) was defeated by Howells-Dodge’s Jestin Bayer in 3:42.

Other medals went to Ryan Shram who was sixth at 138; Aiden Hinrichs was third at 152; Hunter Lukes was third at 220; and Blake Nun finished fourth at 195.

High Plains

Other than Wyatt Urkoski’s championship at 160, the Storm won one other bracket. Levi Russell at 106 improved to 10-0 as he pinned East Butler’s Trenton Veldhuizen in 2:50.

High Plains sent two other wrestlers to the championship of their weight class as Hudson Urkoski at 113 was defeated by Cross County/Osceola freshman Devin Nuttelman 10-4. Urkoski is now 9-2 on the year.

At 138 pounds, Lance Russell lost to Elkhorn Valley’s Nathan Halsey by pin in 3:09. Russell is 8-2 on the season.

The Storm had a total of seven medal winners. Gage Friesen was fifth at 132 and both Caleb Sharman at 170 and Kaden Rieken at 285 were sixth.

Cross County/Osceola

Outside of Nuttelman’s championship at 113, only Ty Racek at 152 picked up a medal for the Twisters. He took sixth place and is 2-2 on the young season.

Cross County/Osceola will host Raymond Central and Centennial on Thursday night and will be in Kearney on Saturday for the Kearney Catholic invite.

Fillmore Central, rated No. 1 in tournaments and No. 2 in duals, will look to make it three tournaments in a row when they compete at the Logan View invite.

High Plains will be at the Plainview invite on Saturday.

High Plain’s girls wrestling

High Plains only girls wrestler competed at the Crete Invite on Saturday.

Dakota Gress (4-2) placed fourth in the 130 pound weight class.

Gress defeated Maria Narvaez of Omaha Bryan in her first match by pin in 47 seconds and she also picked up wins over Angel Meekins of Central City (0:28) and Jennifer Cervantes Mendoza of Crete in 35 seconds.

Gress won her consolation semifinal with a pin of Gabby Phillips of Fairbury, but lost her bid for a third place finish as Kaleigh Penas won by no contest over Gress.