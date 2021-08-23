Panthers, Broncs, Cavs get together for some softball

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers and the Centennial Broncos both opened the softball season at the FCEMF tri meet on Saturday. Both schools dropped their opener to Bishop Neumann before the Panthers toppled the Broncos 7-2 to end the day.

“We have a long way to go and we proved today we can be competitive,” Panthers head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We hit just good enough, and I think defensively we can get it sorted out, even though that is going to take some time and probably some growing pains. I am really excited about our young pitching staff. We might have to lean on them a bit heavy the first 10 games or so, but knowing that they are each very capable should allow us to keep them all healthy and strong for the duration of the season.”

Lauby also said he was pleased with Shelby Lawver’s performance behind the plate and singled out the defensive play of outfielder Abby Nichols and second basemen Faith Engle.

“We need both of them to excel defensively, and from watching today, I think they will,” he said.

Bishop Neumann 8, FCEMF 1