Panthers, Broncs, Cavs get together for some softball

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers and the Centennial Broncos both opened the softball season at the FCEMF tri meet on Saturday. Both schools dropped their opener to Bishop Neumann before the Panthers toppled the Broncos 7-2 to end the day.
“We have a long way to go and we proved today we can be competitive,” Panthers head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We hit just good enough, and I think defensively we can get it sorted out, even though that is going to take some time and probably some growing pains. I am really excited about our young pitching staff. We might have to lean on them a bit heavy the first 10 games or so, but knowing that they are each very capable should allow us to keep them all healthy and strong for the duration of the season.”
Lauby also said he was pleased with Shelby Lawver’s performance behind the plate and singled out the defensive play of outfielder Abby Nichols and second basemen Faith Engle.
“We need both of them to excel defensively, and from watching today, I think they will,” he said.
Bishop Neumann 8, FCEMF 1
Bishop Neumann opened the scoring in the top of the first on an RBI ground out from senior Emma Kavan and then blew the game open against FCEMF starter Amy Lauby in the second. The Cavaliers batted around and plated six runs to take a 7-0 lead through one and a half innings.
FCEMF senior Abby Nichols singled with two outs in the bottom of the second, but Bishop Neumann starter Macy Sabatka struck out junior Olivea Swanson to end the inning.
Freshman Ashley Braun entered in relief of Lauby in the top of the third and worked around a walk and a single to keep the Cavaliers off the board, but the Panthers went down in order in the bottom of the third.
Bishop Neumann tacked on another run in the fourth on junior Aubrey Sylliaasen’s RBI double and a pair of walks loaded the bases, but Braun struck out Teresa Quinn to escape the jam.
In the bottom of the fourth, FCEMF finally broke through against Sabatka. Senior Kelsi Gaston reached second on an error by the left fielder to lead off the inning, and sophomore Lilly Ellison cashed in with an RBI single to put the Panthers on the board.
Braun tossed a scoreless fifth and sixth inning for FCEMF, but the Panthers couldn’t score in either frame as Bishop Neumann closed out an 8-1 win. Lauby took the loss, allowing seven runs – three earned – on six hits and a walk with a strikeout in just two innings of work. Braun tossed four innings in relief, allowing a run on two hits and two walks with a strikeout.
Offensively, the Panthers mustered just four hits – two from Gaston and one apiece from Nichols and Ellison.
"I always like playing teams like Bishop Neumann early in the season because of how fundamentally sound they usually are,” Panthers head coach Aaron Lauby said. “They are rated Number one in Class C for a reason, they have been building for this year with a lot of experience and talent. We had one bad inning, otherwise we played with them pitch for pitch and inning for inning. However, when you make mistakes those good teams make you pay for them.”
Bishop Neumann 12, Centennial 2 (four innings)
Centennial struck first against Bishop Neumann starter Aubrey Sylliaasen. With two outs in the top of the first, sophomore Cora Hoffschneider launched one over the left-field fence for a solo home run as the Broncos took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the first.
Centennial starter Savannah Horne worked around a one-out single to keep the Cavaliers off the board, but the Broncos couldn’t extend the lead in the top of the second.
Bishop Neumann blew the game wide open in the bottom of the inning, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs capped by Sylliaasen’s two-run shot to left field.
Horne worked a two-out walk in the top of the third, but Hoffschneider struck out looking to end the inning. Sophomore Ava Fischer entered in relief of Horne in the bottom of the inning, who allowed eight runs – four earned – on five hits and four walks with a strikeout in two innings pitched.
Bishop Neumann tacked on another run on a sacrifice fly, but Centennial responded in the bottom of the fourth.
Senior Halley Heidtbrink singled to lead off the inning and Sylliaasen beaned junior Eliza Timmerman to put a pair of runners on for Halle Kinnett. The senior cashed in with an RBI single, but Sylliaasen retired the next three batters to strand runners on the corners. Bishop Neumann then scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to close out a 12-2 win.
Horne took the loss for the Broncos, while Fischer allowed four runs on four hits with a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings of relief. Meanwhile, the Centennial lineup mustered just three hits – the Hoffschneider blast and a pair of singles from Heidtbrink and Kinnett.
FCEMF 7, Centennial 2
Centennial again took an early lead after scoring a run in the top of the first, but the Panthers responded with two of their own in the bottom of the inning to take a lead they would not relinquish. FCEMF put the game out of reach with a five-run fourth inning, and while Centennial scored once in the fifth to cut the deficit to five, the Panthers closed out the win with a scoreless sixth inning.
The Broncos notched seven hits, led by multi-hit performances from Halley Heidtbrink and Ava Fischer. Heidtbrink went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in both Centennial runs, while Fischer added two hits of her own. Cora Hoffschneider, Halle Kinnett and Ellie Tempel each added one hit for the Broncos.
Sophomore Kaili Head powered the FCEMF lineup, going 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs. Lilly Ellison, Kelsi Gaston, Amy Lauby and Faith Engle also recorded a hit apiece for the Panthers.
Ellison earned the win in the circle for FCEMF, allowing a run on six hits with two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of work. Lauby tossed 2 2/3 innings of relief, allowing an unearned run on one hit with three strikeouts.
Savannah Horne took the loss for the Broncos, allowing seven runs – six earned – on five hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings. Fischer pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball in relief, allowing two hits and two walks with a strikeout.
“(It’s) always good to get that first win under our belt,” FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We have a lot of young inexperienced athletes and many playing different positions. We played pretty clean defensively and I'm just thrilled with how our young pitchers look to start the season. Kaili Head went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a home run, but I was most pleased with her defense at shortstop. We need her to own that position.”