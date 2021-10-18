Panthers, Broncos take on volleyball invite challenge

Milford rebounded from the loss to Centennial with a 25-6, 25-20 sweep of the Panthers. Schademann again recorded 10 digs for Fillmore Central, while Lilly Srajhans notched 15 assists.

Sutton 2, Centennial 0

Sutton and Centennial faced off in both teams’ second match after an opening win, and the Mustangs walked away with a 25-17, 25-23 sweep. Payne hammered a team-high six kills in the loss, followed by four from Bargen. Naber and Stuhr added two winners apiece for Centennial.

Green and Wambold each recorded one of the Broncos’ two aces at the service line, while Payne led Centennial at the net with a pair of blocks and Fehlhafer recorded one.

Ruether notched a team-high 14 digs, followed by eight from Naber. Fehlhafer tallied all 15 Centennial set assists in the loss.

Wilber-Clatonia 2, Fillmore Central 1

The Panthers took the opening set 25-23, but the Wolverines won the second set 25-13 and the third 25-23 to win the match. Schademann logged 20 digs, followed by 15 from Makenna McCoy.

McKenna Skala and Addison Ekeler each hammered six digs for Fillmore Central, while Hafer added five winners. Srajhans tallied 10 assists and Grace Probasco added five.