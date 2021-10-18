Panthers, Broncos take on volleyball invite challenge

UTICA – The Centennial and Fillmore Central volleyball teams competed at the Broncos’ home invite this weekend. Centennial went 1-2 with a win over Milford and losses to Sutton and Fairbury, while the Panthers dropped all three matches and fell to 0-26 on the year.
Sutton 2, Fillmore Central 0
The Panthers dropped their opening match to Sutton 25-14, 25-10. Reyna Hafer crushed three kills for Fillmore Central and Angie Schademann recorded 10 digs.
Centennial 2, Milford 0
The Broncos pulled out a win in their first match of the day, sweeping Milford 25-22, 26-24. Freshman Catelynn Bargen hammered a team-high eight kills. Freshman Averie Stuhr and sophomore Karley Naber added four winners apiece, while junior Cambria Saunders notched three and sophomore Cora Payne tallied two.
Junior Krislyn Green led the Broncos at the service line with four aces. Senior Gracen Fehlhafer crushed two aces and Naber, Payne and freshman Ella Wambold all added one as Centennial finished with nine for the match.
Payne and Fehlhafer combined for a pair of assisted blocks, while junior Samara Ruether led Centennial with nine digs. Fehlhafer also tallied 20 of the Broncos’ 21 set assists.
Milford 2, Fillmore Central 0
Milford rebounded from the loss to Centennial with a 25-6, 25-20 sweep of the Panthers. Schademann again recorded 10 digs for Fillmore Central, while Lilly Srajhans notched 15 assists.
Sutton 2, Centennial 0
Sutton and Centennial faced off in both teams’ second match after an opening win, and the Mustangs walked away with a 25-17, 25-23 sweep. Payne hammered a team-high six kills in the loss, followed by four from Bargen. Naber and Stuhr added two winners apiece for Centennial.
Green and Wambold each recorded one of the Broncos’ two aces at the service line, while Payne led Centennial at the net with a pair of blocks and Fehlhafer recorded one.
Ruether notched a team-high 14 digs, followed by eight from Naber. Fehlhafer tallied all 15 Centennial set assists in the loss.
Wilber-Clatonia 2, Fillmore Central 1
The Panthers took the opening set 25-23, but the Wolverines won the second set 25-13 and the third 25-23 to win the match. Schademann logged 20 digs, followed by 15 from Makenna McCoy.
McKenna Skala and Addison Ekeler each hammered six digs for Fillmore Central, while Hafer added five winners. Srajhans tallied 10 assists and Grace Probasco added five.
Fairbury 2, Centennial 0
In the Broncos’ final match of the day, the Jeffs rolled to a 25-14, 25-15 sweep. Wambold whacked a team-high four digs, followed by three from Payne. Naber and Stuhr added two winners apiece.
Centennial did not record an ace serve, but Payne made her presence felt at the net with four blocks. Naber and Fehlhafer stuffed one shot each.
Ruether and Naber led the Broncos with eight and seven digs, respectively, while Fehlhafer recorded all 12 Centennial assists.
The Broncos return to the court Monday night for the start of the SNC Volleyball Tournament. They open with a match against Wilber-Clatonia in Superior at 5:30 p.m. With a win, Centennial would advance to face 2-seed Superior at 6:30.