Panthers, Broncos take on Centennial quad

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos hosted their annual quad Thursday evening, where they went 1-2 with a win against Bishop Neumann but losses to Fillmore Central and Neligh-Oakdale. The Panthers, meanwhile, swept through the competition as Fillmore Central claimed three wins in as many chances to win the quad.

Centennial 39, Bishop Neumann 36

Six matches hit the mats in the opening-round matchup, with the Broncos taking half of them. Jarrett Dodson picked up a 5-2 decision over Max Lautenschlager at 145, while Keenan Kosek pinned the Cavs’ Ben Lautenschlager in a minute flat at 152. Centennial’s third win came at 170, where Breckin Schoepf collected a fall against Jack Dart in 42 seconds.

Neumann picked up a trio of pins at 138, 195 and 220, but the rest of the matches were forfeits with a double forfeit at 182. In the end, the Broncos had just enough points to stave off the Cavaliers thanks to forfeit wins from Kasten Ruether, Trayton Stewart, Garrison Schernikau and Paul Fehlhafer.

Fillmore Central 48, Neligh-Oakdale 31

The Panthers lost five of the six matches that were actually wrestled with the lone win coming on Treven Stassines’ pin of Dane Schmoldt in 2:12 at 160. However, Fillmore Central picked up seven wins via forfeit from Johnny Denison, Travis Meyer, Dylan Gewecke, Alex Schademann, Aiden Hinrichs, Jackson Turner and Markey Hinrichs. Those extra victories proved enough for the Panthers to comfortably claim the match.

Fillmore Central 51, Centennial 23

Only four matches did not hit the mat, with the teams double forfeiting at 113 and Fillmore Central claiming three forfeit wins from Gewecke, Stassines and Turner.

Stewart put six points on the board for Centennial with a 35-second pin of Brenner McCann-Coen at 120, but Meyer responded by notching a win at 126 as he pinned Schernikau in 152. Schademann followed with a win by fall against Cael Payne in 2:50 at 138.

At 145, Dodson pinned the Panthers’ Chase Myers in 254, followed by Schoepf’s win in a 15-0 technical fall against Domonic Harding at 170. However, the Broncos’ only other win came when Ruether notched a 59-second pin of Denison.

Fillmore Central, meanwhile, added six more points at 152 when Aiden Hinrichs pinned Kosek in 3:10. Blake Nun earned the victory by fall in 1:38 over Centennial’s Elijah Utter at 195, while Hunter Lukes claimed a 9-5 decision over Nickolas Keith in the 220-pound weight class.

At 285 pounds, Markey Hinrichs pinned Fehlhafer in 1:41 as the Panthers took home a 51-23 win.

Neligh-Oakdale 39, Centennial 36

Six matches hit the mats in the Broncos’ final matchup of the quad with the hosts going 2-4. Kosek pinned the Warriors’ Kegan Payne in 24 seconds and Fehlhafer added a win via fall at 44 seconds against Hayden Wilkinson, but the Broncos’ Schoepf, Utter, Keith and Stewart each came up shy of victories.

Centennial added forfeit wins from Schernikau, Payne, Dodson and Ruether but it was not quite enough to pull out the win as Neligh-Oakdale walked away with a three-point victory.

Fillmore Central 39, Bishop Neumann 28

The Cavs opened with a pair of wins to take a 9-0 lead, but the Panthers got on the board with a forfeit win from Gewecke. Schademann needed sudden victory to remain undefeated on the year, but the senior ultimately prevailed 3-1 against Cade Lierman at 138 to tie the score at 9-all.

Matches at 145 and 152 went to the Cavs to put Neumann on top by seven, but Fillmore Central answered back with a pair of forfeit wins from Stassines and Turner. Sandwiched between those two, Harding pinned Dart in 1:26 at 170 to cap a streak of 18 consecutive Panther points.

A pair of wins from Neumann at 195 and 220 put the Cavs on top by a point at 28-27, but Fillmore Central took the final two matches as Markey Hinrichs and Denison picked up forfeit wins to account for the final margin and secure the Panthers’ 3-0 finish at the quad.