Panthers, Broncos tackle Bishop Neumann softball tri

WAHOO – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers and Centennial Broncos laced up their cleats and took to the softball diamond Saturday for the Bishop Neumann triangular. FCEMF posted a 1-1 mark, while the Broncos finished the day 0-2. Both schools fell to Neumann but the Panthers picked up a head-to-head win over Centennial in the second game of the day.

Bishop Neumann 9, Centennial 6

The Broncos took an early lead after plating a trio of runs in the top of the first, but the Cavaliers responded with a six-spot in the home half of the frame to take a lead they would not relinquish, picking up a 9-6 win in five innings.

Junior Savannah Horne went 2 for 3 with a single, a double and three runs scored and picked up half of Centennial’s four hits in the loss, while junior Ava Fischer drove in four of its six runs thanks to a three-run home run and a sac fly.

Horne took the loss in the circle, allowing nine runs – six earned – on three hits and seven walks with a trio of Ks in 3 1/3 innings. Fischer faced two batters in relief and retired them both.

FCEMF 9, Centennial 7

The Broncos again raced out to an early lead, exploding for six runs in the top of the first. The Panthers tacked on a pair in the home half but still trailed by four. The game remained 6-2 Centennial heading to the bottom of the fourth, when FCEMF erupted for seven runs to take the lead for good in a 9-7 win.

The Panthers racked up 10 hits, led by juniors Lilly Ellison, Amy Lauby, both of whom went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs. Freshman Addi Treinen also notched two RBIs while junior Kaili Head and senior Shelby Lawver each went 2 for 3 at the dish.

Senior Faith Engle finished 1 for 2 with a walk and a two-run double.

Centennial managed just four hits on a trio of RBI singles from Fischer, Cora Hoffschneider, Lillian Butzke and a base knock from Kobie Kosek. Ellie Tempel did not record a hit but did tally an RBI.

Fischer got the nod in the circle for Centennial and allowed seven runs – six earned – on eight hits and two walks with one strikeout in three innings of work. Horne tossed an inning of relief and gave up two runs on two hits and a walk with a pair of Ks.

Ellison started for FCEMF and only recorded two outs, giving up six runs – five earned – on two hits and three walks. Lauby stopped the bleeding with a strong relief outing, issuing one unearned run on one hit and a walk across 4 1/3 innings of work. She also fanned three batters.

“We had a rough start to the game spotting Centennial six runs the first inning,” Panthers head coach Aaron Lauby said. “Amy Lauby came in to the game to relief pitch and really provided a spark shutting down Centennial the rest of the game only allowing one hit. Freshman Addi Treinen and Amy Lauby each had huge two-out hits that completed the comeback. It was a great team win."

Bishop Neumann 11, FCEMF 0

After two and a half innings with no scoring, the host Cavaliers broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the third and tacked on two in the fourth and another four in the fifth to provide the final margin in an 11-0 ballgame.

FCEMF managed three hits – a double and single off the bat of Lauby and a single from Head. In the circle, Ashley Braun gave up five runs – four earned – on five hits and a pair of walks with two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Lauby pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and gave up two runs – one earned – with one hit, three walks and a trio of punch outs.

Ellison faced four batters in the fifth and did not record an out, allowing four runs on two walks, a hit and a hit batsmen.

“The game was much more competitive than the final score indicates. I always love competing against Bishop Neumann because they play the game so well and are fundamentally solid in every aspect,” Aaron Lauby said. “I have great respect for them and know that we will get better every chance we get against them. Knowing that we competed with them pitch for pitch until that big inning should give us confidence moving forward."