Panthers, Broncos, Patriots mix it up in volleyball at Geneva

GENEVA – Fillmore Central welcomed Adams Central and Centennial to town Tuesday evening for their home volleyball triangular, still seeking their first win of the season. The Panthers didn’t get it, falling to the Broncos in three sets and the Patriots in two to drop to 0-22 on the year.

Centennial 2, Fillmore Central 1

Fillmore Central took the opening set 25-22, but the Broncos responded with a 25-18 win in the second set and 25-13 in the third to take the match. Sophomore Cora Payne hammered 10 kills for the Broncos followed by eight from freshman Catelynn Bargen.

Sophomore Karley Naber added six winners for Centennial, while junior Cambria Saunders notched five and freshman Averie Stuhr recorded three.

At the service line, sophomore Molly Prochaska crushed four aces for the Broncos. Naber added a pair of aces while Payne, freshman Ella Wambold and junior Samara Ruether each had one.

Saunders recorded a team-high two blocks and Stuhr added one. Ruether and Naber both posted a team-high eight digs, followed by seven from junior Krislyn Green. Senior Gracen Fehlhafer recorded each of Centennial’s 31 assists in the win.

Stats for Fillmore Central were not available.