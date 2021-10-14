Panthers, Broncos, Patriots mix it up in volleyball at Geneva

GENEVA – Fillmore Central welcomed Adams Central and Centennial to town Tuesday evening for their home volleyball triangular, still seeking their first win of the season. The Panthers didn’t get it, falling to the Broncos in three sets and the Patriots in two to drop to 0-22 on the year.
Centennial 2, Fillmore Central 1
Fillmore Central took the opening set 25-22, but the Broncos responded with a 25-18 win in the second set and 25-13 in the third to take the match. Sophomore Cora Payne hammered 10 kills for the Broncos followed by eight from freshman Catelynn Bargen.
Sophomore Karley Naber added six winners for Centennial, while junior Cambria Saunders notched five and freshman Averie Stuhr recorded three.
At the service line, sophomore Molly Prochaska crushed four aces for the Broncos. Naber added a pair of aces while Payne, freshman Ella Wambold and junior Samara Ruether each had one.
Saunders recorded a team-high two blocks and Stuhr added one. Ruether and Naber both posted a team-high eight digs, followed by seven from junior Krislyn Green. Senior Gracen Fehlhafer recorded each of Centennial’s 31 assists in the win.
Stats for Fillmore Central were not available.
Adams Central 2, Fillmore Central 0
The Panthers dropped to 0-22 as the Patriots completed a 25-11, 25-3 sweep. Fillmore Central stats were not available.
Adams Central 2, Centennial 0
Centennial hung tough, but the Patriots emerged with a 25-18, 25-20 win as the Broncos dropped to 8-15.
The Broncos amassed 21 kills to just 13 for Adams Central but also committed 11 errors while the Patriots had just four.
Saunders hammered a match-high six kills, followed by five from Naber and four from Payne. Bargen added three winners while Stuhr recorded two and Fehlhafer notched one.
Wambold and Ruether each had one of Centennial’s two service aces. At the net, Payne notched two blocks and Bargen added one.
Naber posted a team-high nine digs. Fehlhafer added eight, while Ruether added six and Green notched five. Fehlhafer also tallied 12 of the Broncos’ 16 assists.