OMAHA – Centennial and Fillmore Central both took to the mats Friday afternoon for the first and second round of consolation matches at the Class C State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center.

The Broncos’ Cyrus Songster opened with a bout against Logan View grappler Gavin Ruwe at 170 pounds and picked up his first win of the tournament, pinning Ruwe in 2:26 to advance to the next round of consolation. However, Songster dropped a 4-0 decision to Jack Myers of Broken Bow in his next match and closed the season with a mark of 28-20.

Fillmore Central’s lone qualifier on the girls side also saw action Friday afternoon, as Sarah Turner battled tooth and nail but ultimately wound up on the wrong side of a hard-fought 6-4 decision against Talia Astorino of Papillion-La Vista in the 115-pound bracket.

With the defeat, Turner capped her freshman year with a 27-14 record.

In boys action, the Panthers sent four to the semifinals with a pair of wins Thursday, but their three other qualifiers hit the mat Friday afternoon.

Dylan Gewecke began his day with a 13-3 major decision over Mitchell’s Uzziah Voss in a first-round consolation match at 132, but he was unable to keep the momentum going as he dropped a close 6-4 decision to Kearney Catholic’s Sam Luther in his next match. He caps his season with a mark of 37-11.

Elsewhere, Fillmore Central’s Treven Stassines and Travis Meyer entered their second-round consolation bouts seeking to rebound from losses in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Both obliged, as Meyer pinned Fairbury’s Spencer Weers in 1:34 at 126 pounds, while Stassines crawled out of an early hole, picking up three points in the final minute to eke out an 8-5 decision against Robert Gilkerson of Falls City in the 160-pound bracket.

The duo were back in action Friday night for the third round of the consolation bracket, where they needed one more win to guarantee medals. Meyer squared off against Brittin Valentine from David City, while Stassines took on Raymond Central’s Tie Hollandsworth.

Stassines and Hollandsworth met once earlier this season, with Hollandsworth claiming a 9-5 decision at the C-1 district meet at Boone Central last weekend.

Joining Stassines and Meyer in action Friday night were the Panthers’ four semifinalists.

Alex Schademann grappled with Central City’s Brandon Fye at 138 and Aiden Hinrichs faced Falls City’s Wyatt Olberding at 145, while Jackson Turner met Connor Wells of Broken Bow in the 182-pound bracket.

Fresh off Thursday’s upset of Ord’s Bridger Rice in the quarters, Fillmore Central’s Markey Hinrichs dueled Dawson Raabe of Pierce in the semis.

Centennial’s Jarrett Dodson was also in action for Friday night’s semifinals, duking out Phillip Carstens of Boys Town in the other semi at 145.