GENEVA – In their final track meet of the regular season, Fillmore Central and Centennial both laced up their running shoes and competed at the Panthers’ host invite Thursday afternoon. The Broncos finished fourth with 75 points, while Fillmore Central placed sixth with 57.

David City racked up 130 points to roll to the invite title, followed by Malcolm in second with 106 points and third-place Sandy Creek with 84.

As has been the case at essentially every meet this season, Centennial scored big in the throws. Xavier Ettwein won the shot put with a toss of 42-7, while Paul Fehlhafer (44-10½) took third and Jayde Gumaer (44-1) finished fourth. Gumaer flung the discus 144-4 to win the event as Ettwein placed third with a 138-9. All told, the Broncos racked up 36 of their 75 points in the two events.

Clinton Turnbull added a pair of silver-medal performances for Centennial in the distance races, clocking in at 5:01.73 in the 1600 and 10:53.48 in the 3200; Matthew Hoops placed fifth in the latter event.

Lane Zimmer leapt 18-10½ to finish third in the long jump, while Jordan Wagner placed fifth in the high jump. Centennial also placed third in the 4x800, fourth in the 4x400 and fifth in the 4x100.

Fillmore Central went 2-3-5 in the high jump as Eli Myers cleared 6-1, David Hagglund went 5-9 and Jarin Tweedy cleared 5-5. The Panthers also racked up 14 points in the 800 as Chase Myers timed in at 2:12.8 to win the gold and Ashtin Clark finished fourth with a time of 2:22.28. Clark also placed sixth in the 1600 and long jump.

Luke Kimbrough finished fourth in the triple jump followed by teammate Keegan Theobald in sixth, while Kiffin Theobald took fourth in the discus and Markey Hinrichs scored a sixth-place finish in the shot put.

In the 400, Cole Nedrow timed in at 54.36 seconds to place fourth and Cooper Schelkopf took sixth after clocking a 54.79.

The Panthers’ 4x400 quartet of Kimbrough, Nedrow, Kade Cooper and Aiden Hinrichs crossed the line in 3:43.12 to win the silver medal.

Centennial hosts the C-6 district meet next Thursday, while Fillmore Central will travel to Thayer Central for the C-7 in Hebron.

Team scores

1. David City (DC), 130; 2. Malcolm (MAL), 106; 3. Sandy Creek (SC), 84; 4. Centennial (CENT), 75; 5. Thayer Central (TC), 70; 6. Fillmore Central (FC), 57

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Caden Denker, DC, 11.81

200 – 1. Caden Denker, DC, 23.40

400 – 1. Logan McGreer, MAL, 53.32; 4. Cole Nedrow, FC, 54.36; 6. Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 54.79

800 – 1. Chase Myers, FC, 2:12.78; 4. Ashtin Clark, FC, 2:22.28

1600 – 1. Rowan Jarosik, SC, 4:52.48; 2. Clinton Turnbull, CENT, 5:01.73; 6. Ashtin Clark, FC, 5:13.98

3200 – 1. Rowan Jarosik, SC, 10:48.71; 2. Clinton Turnbull, CENT, 10:53.48; 5. Matthew Hoops, CENT, 11:44.81

110 Hurdles – 1. Ethan Shaw, SC, 16.87

300 Hurdles – 1. Owen Oglesby, SC, 42.78

4x100 – 1. DC (Reese Svoboda, Caden Denker, Braxten Osantowski, Brock Dubbs), 44.97; 5. CENT (Breckin Schoepf, Lane Zimmer, Camden Winkelman, John Fehlhafer)

4x400 – 1. DC (Reese Svoboda, Braxten Osantowski, Barrett Andel, Caden Denker), 3:41.30; 2. FC (Luke Kimbrough, Cole Nedrow, Kade Cooper, Aiden Hinrichs), 3:43.12; 4. CENT (Lane Zimmer, Garrison Schernikau, John Fehlhafer, Camden Winkelman), 3:57.22

4x800 – 1. DC (Brayden Johnson, Garrett Small, Brittin Valentine, Kendall Schindler), 9:30.95; 3. CENT (John Fehlhafer, Ryan Pallas, Garrison Schernikau, Matthew Hoops), 10:00.14

High Jump – 1. Drew Johnson, MAL, 6-1; 2. Eli Myers, FC, 6-1; 3. David Hagglund, FC, 5-9; 5. Jarin Tweedy, FC, 5-5; 6. Jordan Wagner, CENT, 5-1

Pole Vault – 1. Bradley Neff, TC, 12-0

Long Jump – 1. Grant Wiedel, TC, 19-9½; 3. Lane Zimmer, CENT, 18-10½; 6. Ashtin Clark, FC, 17-5½

Triple Jump – 1. Lucas Christensen, MAL, 42-3; 4. Luke Kimbrough, FC, 40-0; 6. Keegan Theobald, FC, 37-5

Shot Put – 1. Xavier Ettwein, CENT, 47-2; 3. Paul Fehlhafer, CENT, 44-10½; 4. Jayde Gumaer, CENT, 44-1; 6. Markey Hinrichs, FC, 41-3

Discus – 1. Jayde Gumaer, CENT, 144-4; 3. Xavier Ettwein, CENT, 138-9; 4. Kiffin Theobald, FC, 137-3