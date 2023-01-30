Panthers bounce back from loss to Aquinas to win SNC

UTICA – A Thursday night loss to Class D No. 1 David City Aquinas may have not been good news for the rest of the Southern Nebraska Conference field at Centennial High School on Saturday.

The Panthers sent 11 grapplers out in the 14 weight classes. They came away with six conference champions and the team title with 170.5 points to second place Fairbury. The Jeffs landed 34 points back with 136.

Third place went to Wilber-Clatonia with 129; fourth was Thayer Central with 100 and rounding out the top five was David City with 87.

Centennial was just out of the top five with 72 points. The Broncos had one bracket champion and picked up six medals overall.

Fillmore Central championships went to Travis Meyer (42-2) at 126 pounds as he defeated Brittin Valentine of David City who came in as the No. 4 rated wrestler at 126 according to Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland ratings. Meyer defeated Valentine by pin at 4:55.

At 138 pounds, defending Class C state champions and 45-0 Alex Schademann defeated Hunter Dickinson of Milford by major decision 14-2.

The Panthers third title came at 152 pounds where senior Aiden Hinrichs (37-7) defeated Aaron Allgood of Superior 6-2. Hinrichs was rated sixth.

At 160 pounds, Treven Stassiness (40-5) picked up the pin in 2:52 over Wilber-Clatonia’s Lane Vesely. Stassiness is currently rated No. 6.

Another title for the Panthers came at 182 pounds as Jackson Turner (37-6) was a 5-1 winner over Thayer Central’s Cameron Schulte.

The sixth and final championship was won at 285 pounds where Markey Hinrichs (37-4) defeated Drake Richtarik of Fairbury with a pin in 1:08.

Other medal winners included; Dylan Gewecke (32-5) at 132 was third; Wyatt Rayburn (10-13) at 145 was fourth; Blake Nun at 195 (20-25) was third at 195 and at 220 pounds, Hunter Lukes (19-22) was fourth.

Centennial

Bronco Jarrett Dodson (39-7) was the champion at 145 pounds as he won an 8-2 decision over Fairbury’s Connor Gerths.

Centennial had two wrestlers come away with third place efforts. Nickolas Keith (9-11) at 220 pounds and Paul Fehlhafer (29-12) at 285 both bounced back from semifinal losses to win their third place matches.

Fourth places went to Keenan Kosek (14-10) at 152 and Cyrus Songster (21-15) at 170 pounds.

Both Centennial and Fillmore Central will return to action Friday. The Broncos travel to the Adams Central invite at 10 a.m. and Fillmore Central will compete at the Norris invite which gets underway at 1:30 p.m.