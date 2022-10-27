Panthers and Knights look to rely on ball control in C2 football

OAKLAND – Back in 2014 the Fillmore Central Panthers were getting ready for the first round of state football playoffs.

That was a road trip to Oakland-Craig to take on the Knights.

Forward ahead to 2022 and the Panthers will be headed back to Oakland on Friday night where Fillmore Central (7-2) will take on the Oakland-Craig Knights (7-2) in the first round of the Class C2 playoffs.

It was 2014 that the Panthers were last in the state playoffs and the team is looking forward to the opportunity.

“We are excited for the opportunity to be in the playoffs. This team has worked extremely hard to get to this point. The players have bought into what it takes to be a successful team and they started putting the work in after last season ended,” commented Fillmore Central head coach Gabriel Eberhardt. “Their dedication to the weight room and getting better is why we are in the position we are in. This has been an amazing group to coach and I am excited to see what we can do in the playoffs.”

There are a lot of similarities between the two teams, most noticeable is they both have a running back by committee in the ground game.

Fillmore Central is led by senior Keegan Theobald who averages 84.9 yard a game and junior Luke Kimbrough who is at 37.3 yards. The Panthers have six steady ball carriers who will see a lot of action.

Fillmore Central comes in with 227.1 yards per night in the ground game and 73.8 passing for a total offense of 300.9.

The Knights are a very well balanced outfit with 198 in the rush offense and 194.7 in the passing game.

Sophomore quarterback Braylon Anderson has completed 96 of 149 passes for 1,698 yards per outing. The ground game is led by senior Lj McNeil who averages right at 100 yards.

Oakland-Craig features a three-headed attack in the receiving game. Sophomores Corbin Guill and Jeremiah Druckenmiller along with junior Lincoln Benne all have very similar numbers.

“Oakland Craig is a very solid football team. They have played a tough schedule that includes four teams that made the playoffs this year,” said Eberhardt. “On offense they run everything extremely well and they will try to keep the ball out of our hands. They put together long drives and they do a good job of using the clock to their advantage. Defensively they are very sound. They fly to the ball and they play physical.”

Oakland-Craig has beaten playoff teams Archbishop Bergan and Cedar Catholic while their two losses are to No. 1 Norfolk Catholic and No. 4 Malcolm.

Eberhardt said his team will have to mirror what he is going to try and keep Oakland-Craig from doing offensively.

“The key for us will be to keep the ball out of their hands. Forcing them to punt and causing turnovers. Offensively we will need to take advantage every time we have the ball,” Eberhardt added. “We will need to put long drives together and get points every possession. We will need to play turnover free football and limit penalties.”

The game in Oakland will kick-off at 7 p.m. tonight. The winner will play the winner of the (15) Chase County at (2) Ord game next Friday.

“We have had some good success offensively this season so it will be important to continue to improve on the things we’ve done well and focus on the things we need to improve on,” Eberhardt stated. “Finishing blocks, finding holes to run through, not turning the ball over, are all things we will continue to work on.”