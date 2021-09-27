Panthers and Broncos visit Milford for softball tourney

In their final at-bat, the Broncos threatened in the bottom of the sixth. Savannah Horne led off the inning by reaching third base on an error in center field, and Paige Bloebaum drove Horne in with an RBI groundout. Eliza Timmerman drew a walk and Kubicek cashed in with an RBI single, but she was thrown out at second trying to stretch the hit into a double.

Menze reached on an error to keep the game alive, but Halle Kinnett struck out to end the game.

The Broncos managed just four hits – two from Kubicek – and drew six walks in the loss. Menze and Cora Hoffschneider each recorded a single for Centennial’s other two hits.

Horne took the loss in the circle. The sophomore allowed eight runs – six earned – on four hits and seven walks with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

Fischer pitched very well in relief, stifling the Wilber-Clatonia lineup for 3 2/3 innings to keep the Broncos in the game after they fell behind 8-0 early. The sophomore allowed no runs on a hit and a walk with a pair of strikeouts.

FCEMF 8, Blue River 5