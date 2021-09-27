Panthers and Broncos visit Milford for softball tourney

MILFORD – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend and Centennial softball teams traveled to Milford on Saturday for the Southern Nebraska Conference softball tournament. The Broncos entered as the 4-seed and opened against Wilber-Clatonia, while FCEMF earned the 2-seed.
Centennial went 0-2 in Milford, losing 8-5 to Wilber-Clatonia in the opener and 7-0 to Milford in the fifth-place game. The Panthers, meanwhile, toppled 6-seed Blue River – which upset Milford in its opener – in their first game before dropping the championship game against Fairbury 15-4.
“(I’m) very of the girls and what they have accomplished,” FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We have improved tremendously since the first of August. To finish as conference runner-up is a nice reward for their efforts and team first attitudes."
Wilber-Clatonia 8, Centennial 5
The Wolverines scored the game’s first eight runs – including a five-run top of the third – to build a commanding lead early. However, Centennial hung tough and refused to go away. The Broncos got two runs back in the bottom of the third on Rylee Menze’s RBI single and Ava Fischer’s RBI groundout.
Centennial tacked on another run in the fourth on Libbie Kubicek’s single to left field to cut the deficit to 8-3 but couldn’t narrow the gap further in the fifth.
In their final at-bat, the Broncos threatened in the bottom of the sixth. Savannah Horne led off the inning by reaching third base on an error in center field, and Paige Bloebaum drove Horne in with an RBI groundout. Eliza Timmerman drew a walk and Kubicek cashed in with an RBI single, but she was thrown out at second trying to stretch the hit into a double.
Menze reached on an error to keep the game alive, but Halle Kinnett struck out to end the game.
The Broncos managed just four hits – two from Kubicek – and drew six walks in the loss. Menze and Cora Hoffschneider each recorded a single for Centennial’s other two hits.
Horne took the loss in the circle. The sophomore allowed eight runs – six earned – on four hits and seven walks with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings pitched.
Fischer pitched very well in relief, stifling the Wilber-Clatonia lineup for 3 2/3 innings to keep the Broncos in the game after they fell behind 8-0 early. The sophomore allowed no runs on a hit and a walk with a pair of strikeouts.
FCEMF 8, Blue River 5
Blue River scored once in the top of the first, but FCEMF evened the score in the bottom of the inning on Lilly Ellison’s RBI double to right field. The Panthers tacked on four more runs in the second, as Bailey Hafer led off the inning with a solo shot over the right-field fence and Kaili Head crushed a three-run shot to left field.
Blue River tied the game with four runs in the top of the third, but it didn’t stay tied long. Ellison singled to lead off the inning and Abby Nichols ripped a double down the third-base line to put a pair of runners in scoring position with no one out.
Hafer drove in one run on an RBI ground out and Shelby Lawver knocked in another with a sacrifice bunt as the Panthers took a 7-5 lead into the fourth.
Lawver drove in another run on an RBI ground out in the fifth to provide the winning 8-5 margin as the Panthers shut down Blue River over the final four innings.
FCEMF racked up 11 hits with multi-hit outings from Nichols, Ellison, Faith Engle and Kelsi Gaston.
Amy Lauby got the start in the circle for the Panthers and allowed five earned runs on five hits and a strikeout in two-plus innings pitched. Freshman Ashley Braun entered in relief and stymied the Blue River offense, scattering four hits across five scoreless innings and striking out six to earn the win.
Milford 7, Centennial 0
Neither team scored in the first inning, but Milford scored one run apiece in each of the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings and scored three runs in the third to pull away for a 7-0 win.
The Centennial lineup managed just four hits and a walk in the shutout, with singles from Menze, Bloebaum, Hoffschneider and Mallory Rozendal.
Defensively, three Broncos errors led to four unearned Milford runs. Horne took a complete-game loss, allowing seven runs – three earned – on eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts.
Fairbury 15, FCEMF 4
Fairbury scored five runs in the second to break a 1-1 tie and added two in the third, four in the fourth and three more in the fifth as the Jeffs rolled to a 15-4 win in the championship game.
The Panthers scored four runs on seven hits, led by a pair of 2 for 3 performances from Head and Engle. Head singled, doubled and scored a run, while Engle tripled, scored a run and drove in another.
Hafer recorded a two-RBI single for the Panthers, while Nichols went 1 for 3 with an RBI single.
FCEMF wasn’t great defensively – the Panthers committed four errors leading to eight unearned Fairbury runs – but Lawver had a good game behind the plate as she caught three runners stealing for the game.
Lauby got the start in the circle and took the loss. The sophomore allowed six runs – just on earned – on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts in two innings.
Braun allowed six runs – three earned – on five hits with a strikeout in one inning of relief, while Ellison allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks with a strikeout in two innings.