Panthers advance to play Centennial in SNC girl’s hoops

GENEVA-The prize for winning Monday night’s first round Southern Nebraska Conference play-off game is a trip to Utica to face the No. 1 seed Centennial tonight.

The Fillmore Central Broncos ran their win streak to five games with a 63-23 win over the Heartland Huskies.

Fillmore Central (8-9) will tip-off with the Class C2 No. 6 Broncos at 5:45 tonight.

The Panthers duo of junior Lexi Theis and senior Jackie Schelkopf set the stage for the Fillmore Central girl’s on Monday night as they scored 12 and nine points respectively in the first half as the Panthers built a 32-11 lead.

The Huskies turned the ball over 11 times in the first half with the Panthers scoring 11 points off those mistakes. Theis had four of her 12 first half points on two steals and breakaway lay ups.

Heartland could not make up any ground in the third quarter as they were outscored 16-6 and the Panthers bench saw a lot of playing time in the fourth quarter as the starters took a seat in the third quarter for the Panthers.

Fillmore Central was led on the scoreboard by Theis with 16, Schelkopf chipped in with 15 and both Faith Engle and Kaili Head added nine points each. Head’s scoring all came in the fourth quarter as she drained three 3-pointers.