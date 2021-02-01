Panthers advance to play Centennial in SNC girl’s hoops

GENEVA-The prize for winning Monday night’s first round Southern Nebraska Conference play-off game is a trip to Utica to face the No. 1 seed Centennial tonight.
The Fillmore Central Broncos ran their win streak to five games with a 63-23 win over the Heartland Huskies.
Fillmore Central (8-9) will tip-off with the Class C2 No. 6 Broncos at 5:45 tonight.
The Panthers duo of junior Lexi Theis and senior Jackie Schelkopf set the stage for the Fillmore Central girl’s on Monday night as they scored 12 and nine points respectively in the first half as the Panthers built a 32-11 lead.
The Huskies turned the ball over 11 times in the first half with the Panthers scoring 11 points off those mistakes. Theis had four of her 12 first half points on two steals and breakaway lay ups.
Heartland could not make up any ground in the third quarter as they were outscored 16-6 and the Panthers bench saw a lot of playing time in the fourth quarter as the starters took a seat in the third quarter for the Panthers.
Fillmore Central was led on the scoreboard by Theis with 16, Schelkopf chipped in with 15 and both Faith Engle and Kaili Head added nine points each. Head’s scoring all came in the fourth quarter as she drained three 3-pointers.
FC was 26 of 54 from the field and 5 of 16 on 3-pointers. They were 6 of 9 at the foul line.
Heartland was led by Felicity Johnson with eight points and Ava Tessman with four.
The Huskies were 6 of 34 from the field and that included 1 of 9 from behind the arc. They struggled at the line hitting just 10 of 28.
Fillmore Central was charted with 34 rebounds and 13 turnovers, while the Huskies picked up 30 boards and turned the ball over 18 times.
Fillmore Central 49, Gibbon 24
In a final tune-up before the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament, the Fillmore Central Panthers ran their win streak to four games with a 49-24 win over the winless Gibbon Buffaloes on Friday night.
Junior Lexi Theis put up double-double numbers with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while senior Jackie Schelkopf had 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Fillmore Central led only 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, but used a 12-5 second quarter run to open a 23-15 lead and they never relinquished it.
Gibbon was led in scoring by Samantha Walker with 11 and Alissa Bailey with six.
SNC Tournament
Heartland (3-13) 4 7 6 6-23
Fillmore Central (8-9) 16 16 16 15-63
HRT (23)- Siebert 4, Carr 3, Buller 2, Cerveny 1, Boehr 2, Johnson 8, Tessman 4. Totals-6-34 (1-9) 10-28-23.