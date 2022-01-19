Panther wrestler Travis Meyer's greatest win didn't come on the mat

GENEVA – The 2021-22 high school wrestling season was just a week away when Fillmore Central junior Travis Meyer started feeling a little bit down in the dumps.

Figuring he had just contracted a little bug, he didn’t think much of it at first, but when his health continued to deteriorate over the next few days, he knew he had better go see a doctor.

“We had Thanksgiving break in late November and we were to go back to school on Monday. On Saturday I wasn’t feeling that great and I took it a little easy. On Sunday I had a horrible headache, I could barely get off the couch,” said Meyer. “So then I just decided not to go to school on Monday and the rest of the week.”

Meyer, a junior at Fillmore Central High School, was a returning state medal winner in Class C at 106 pounds, but was looking to move up a few weight classes this year.

During his freshman season Meyer posted a record of 31-21. Last year he was 40-9 and rated among the top six in his individual weight class. He finished sixth last year at state.

Meyer ended up going to see the doctor and was admitted to the Fillmore County Hospital.