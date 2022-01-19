Panther wrestler Travis Meyer's greatest win didn't come on the mat

GENEVA – The 2021-22 high school wrestling season was just a week away when Fillmore Central junior Travis Meyer started feeling a little bit down in the dumps.
Figuring he had just contracted a little bug, he didn’t think much of it at first, but when his health continued to deteriorate over the next few days, he knew he had better go see a doctor.
“We had Thanksgiving break in late November and we were to go back to school on Monday. On Saturday I wasn’t feeling that great and I took it a little easy. On Sunday I had a horrible headache, I could barely get off the couch,” said Meyer. “So then I just decided not to go to school on Monday and the rest of the week.”
Meyer, a junior at Fillmore Central High School, was a returning state medal winner in Class C at 106 pounds, but was looking to move up a few weight classes this year.
During his freshman season Meyer posted a record of 31-21. Last year he was 40-9 and rated among the top six in his individual weight class. He finished sixth last year at state.
Meyer ended up going to see the doctor and was admitted to the Fillmore County Hospital.
“That Thursday, I went in and saw the doctor and I stayed there (Fillmore County Hospital). On Friday or Saturday after a few days in the hospital we decided to go to Omaha to Children’s Hospital and they tapped my spine to check and see if I had viral meningitis and the test came back positive,” explained Meyer. “When I was at the Fillmore County Hospital they kind of thought about doing the tap, but the last person there that did a spinal tap was like 20-years ago. So they wanted someone to do it that was pretty well experienced.”
Meningitis is inflammation of the thin tissue that surrounds the brain and spinal cord, called the meninges. There are several types of meningitis. The most common is viral meningitis. You get it when a virus enters the body through the nose or mouth and travels to the brain.-- From Mediline Plus- National Library of Medicine
“With viral diseases they can treat you, but for the most part you just have to wait it out. At first I had a gradual increase in pain while at Children’s, but about Monday and Tuesday they saw that I was dealing with the pain better. I stayed in the hospital until Wednesday. I tried not to be on a lot of pain meds so they would let me go home,” explained Meyer. “I was actually able to watch TV on Wednesday so that’s when they decided I could go home. Any kind of lighting just hurt my eyes and I would just have to close them to make the pain go away.”
Meyer’s road back was going to be rough as he lost 16 pounds and was unable to do a lot of the workouts and the exercises for several weeks following.
“I had lost a lot of muscle so I was pretty weak at first and over time things got a lot better. The following week I was back and finished two practices and then the next week was the holiday tournament, but coach still didn’t let me wrestle,” said Meyer. “I still wasn’t 100%.”
Meyer stepped on the mat for the first time to compete this season at the Ashland-Greenwood Dual on January 4. He pinned his first opponent and since his return is 15-2 and rated as the No. 4 wrestler in Class C at 120 pounds.
Meyer is looking forward to the rest of the season. He even admits he is not all the way back as of yet, but he is getting there. Meyer was also very thankful for all the support he received while he dealt with this setback.
“I definitely don’t take things for granted anymore. Anything can happen at any time and you don’t know when that might be.”