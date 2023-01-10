Panther women come up just short against Kansas Wesleyan

YORK – The York University women hung tough with Kansas Wesleyan for four full quarters Saturday but ultimately came up just short in an 81-75 defeat.

The hometown Panthers seized momentum early with a 23-16 run to take a seven-point lead with eight minutes in the books at the Freeman Center, but the visitors rallied with a 25-13 run in the second stanza to take the advantage at halftime. York rallied to reclaim the lead at 46-45 with 6:16 left in the third after a fast start to the period, but Kansas Wesleyan soon took the upper hand right back and would not relinquish it.

The Coyotes shot 26 of 56 (46.4%) for the game and made 9 of 20 (45%) 3-point shots. They also connected on 20 of 25 free throws.

Caila Hill paced Kansas Wesleyan with 17 points and LaMyah Ricks added 15 as five Coyotes finished in double figures.

York, meanwhile, shot 43.8% (28 of 64) from the floor and 40% (8 of 20) from beyond the arc, but the Panthers went just 11 of 17 at the charity stripe. Kiara Pesina knocked down 10 of 19 shots and went 6 of 11 from three as the senior poured in a game-high 29 points, 14 of which came in the final stanza.

Behind her, Shawnau Johnson canned 6 of 11 field goals and added 15 points, while Yionis Keith tallied a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double.

York dropped to 6-8 on the season and 4-6 in conference play. The Panthers are back in action Wednesday when they head to Kansas City to take on Avila before returning home to host Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

Kansas Wesleyan (9-7, 7-3) 16 25 18 22-81

York University (6-8, 4-6) 23 13 20 19-75