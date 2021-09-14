Panther softball wins two, improves to 8-10

Lauby got the start in the circle for the Panthers and earned a no-decision as she allowed six earned runs and five hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts in two innings. Braun tossed the final two innings to earn the win while allowing no runs on one hit with three strikeouts.

"Not a lot of teams have the luxury we do with our pitching. If one is struggling or not on their game, to know the others have their back and will pick them up is just huge,” coach Lauby said. “Same deal offensively, if one hitter doesn't get that hit, her teammate is there to have her back and come through. Even if you make a mistake defensively, you make up for it the next play or next at bat.”

FCEMF 8, David City Blue River 0

The Panthers scored in every inning, racked up eight runs on 10 hits with two walks and provided more than enough run support for Braun, who tossed five scoreless innings to earn the win as FCEMF blanked David City Blue River 8-0.

Gaston, Engle and junior Shelby Lawver all recorded multi-hit games for the Panthers. Lawver went 2 for 2 with a double and drove in a pair of runs, while Engle went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Gaston crushed a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored twice.