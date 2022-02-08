Panther senior girls end home careers in style

GENEVA – Several senior Fillmore Central girls basketball players dressed out in their home whites for the final time in their careers Tuesday night.

Varsity players Abby Nichols, Lexi Theis, Bella Lichti and Kelsi Gaston all played their final home game as the Sandy Creek Cougars were in town for Southern Nebraska Conference hoops.

The four Panthers went out in style Tuesday night as they built a huge lead after the first eight minutes, 26-10, and were never threatened running away for the 66-38 win.

The Panthers improved to 10-12 on the year with a road contest at Sutton to end the regular season Friday night.

Fillmore Central was 9 of 16 from the field in the first quarter and 4 of 5 on 3-point shots. In the first half alone they were 16 of 30 and hit 5 of 7 from three.

The defense forced the Cougars into six turnovers that FC turned into 10 points over the first eight minutes.

The second half didn’t get any better for the Cougars who were outscored 18-9 in the third quarter, even with head coach Shad Eberhardt going to the bench early and often.