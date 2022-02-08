Panther senior girls end home careers in style

GENEVA – Several senior Fillmore Central girls basketball players dressed out in their home whites for the final time in their careers Tuesday night.
Varsity players Abby Nichols, Lexi Theis, Bella Lichti and Kelsi Gaston all played their final home game as the Sandy Creek Cougars were in town for Southern Nebraska Conference hoops.
The four Panthers went out in style Tuesday night as they built a huge lead after the first eight minutes, 26-10, and were never threatened running away for the 66-38 win.
The Panthers improved to 10-12 on the year with a road contest at Sutton to end the regular season Friday night.
Fillmore Central was 9 of 16 from the field in the first quarter and 4 of 5 on 3-point shots. In the first half alone they were 16 of 30 and hit 5 of 7 from three.
The defense forced the Cougars into six turnovers that FC turned into 10 points over the first eight minutes.
The second half didn’t get any better for the Cougars who were outscored 18-9 in the third quarter, even with head coach Shad Eberhardt going to the bench early and often.
Fillmore Central’s lead ballooned to 39 points in the fourth quarter, but a 13-2 Sandy Creek run pushed it back 28 over the final minute.
Fillmore Central’s starters were on the bench with 5:24 to play in the game.
Sandy Creek was led in scoring by Leah Hatch with 17, while Caitlin Rempe and Kynnzie Skalka added eight points each.
The Cougars were 14 of 43 from the field and hit their first 3-pointer of the game, but went 1 of 12 overall. They connected on 9 of 17 at the line.
Fillmore Central was unofficially led in scoring by Theis with 30, Faith Engle added 15 and Abby Nichols 10.
The Panthers were 23 of 49 and 6 of 9 on 3-point shots. They were 13 of 20 at the charity stripe.
FC held a slight 30-28 advantage on the glass and had just 15 turnovers to 22 for the Cougars.
Following Friday’s game at Sutton the Panthers will be in action Monday at the C2-6 subdistrict.
Sandy Creek (4-17) 10 6 9 13-38
Fillmore Central (10-12) 26 17 18 5-66
Unofficial scoring
SC (38)-Rempe 8, Hatch 17, Skalka 8, League 5. Totals-14-43 (1-12) 9-17-38
FC (66)-Engle 15, Schademann 2, Nichols 10, Head 2, Theis 30, Lichti 1, Hafer 2, Gaston 2, Srajhans 2. Totals023-49 (6-9) 13-20-66.