Panther girls top Fairbury and Seward County; 13th at West Point

FAIRBURY – The Fillmore Central girls wrestling team had a busy weekend as they were in Fairbury for a triangular Friday and then made the two-hour plus trip to West Point on Saturday.

The Panthers had two wins Friday night when they defeated Seward 42-36 and edged Fairbury 36-30.

Saturday they finished in 13th place out of 32 teams at the Battle at the Point.

West Point- Battle at the Point

The South Sioux City girls rolled to the team title scoring 192 points to second place Grand Island who was just 10 points back at 182. Third went to Pierce with 116 while Crofton and Omaha North rounded out the top five.

Fillmore Central was 13th with 48 points as they medaled two girls in the varsity portion of the meet.

The top finish was turned in by Angelina Schademann at 106 pounds as she improved to 8-2 on the year with a third place effort. The only other varsity medal went to JoLee Gewecke (8-4) as she was fifth at 120 pounds.

FC 36, Fairbury 30

Picking up the only win on the mat for the Panthers was Peyton Komenda at 235 with a pin over Aspen Swanda in 41 seconds. The rest of the points came courtesy of open classes and Fairbury forfeits.

FC 42 Seward County 36

Schademann defeated Kobie Kosek with a pin at 3:01 in the 105-pound match; Sarah Turner defeated Grace Schernikau by pin in 2:29 of the 115-pound bracket and at 120 Gewecke pinned Mia Cobin in 2:14 to give the Panthers an 18-6 lead through the first four matches.

At 135, Maggie Fushia broke an 18-18 tie with a pin over Evelyn Theobald in 1:07 and after Seward went up 30-24 with a pin and a forfeit, Addison Wolf evened the score at 30-30 when she pinned Jenna Rae Halstead at 155 pounds in 2:24.

The Panthers went up 36-30 when Cierra Cruz defeated Cadence Craig in 1:50 and the score went to 42-30 when Seward forfeited at 190.

An open weight for the Panthers at 235 cut the score to 42-36 and that is how it ended as both teams were open at 100 pounds.

Fillmore Central will be in York for the Duke triangular on Thursday night starting at 4:30 p.m.