Panther girls place sixth at Amherst invite

AMHERST – The Fillmore Central girls hit the wrestling mats in Amherst over the weekend, where they placed sixth out of 20 teams with 63 points.

JoLee Gewecke picked up a gold medal for the Panthers with a win at 120 pounds. Gewecke went 3-0 on the day and recorded all three of her victories via pin.

Sarah Turner nearly added a second gold medalist at 110, but she came up just shy in the finals as Grand Island’s Jasmine Morales picked up an 11-9 sudden victory. Turner still closed the day with a 2-1 record and placed second.

Fillmore Central picked up another silver medal at 100 pounds, where Angie Schademann won her first four matches before dropping a 10-0 major decision to Aubree Stutzman of Sandhills Valley in the title bout.

The Panthers’ fourth scorer came at 190, where Peyton Komenda went 2-1 and earned pins in both of her victories.

