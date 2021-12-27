Panther girls outlast Fullerton in holiday hoops

Theis’s 25-point effort leads Fillmore Central past Fullerton
Panthers open second half of the season with 49-47 win at Shelby Tournament
SHELBY – With 1:16 to play in the game, Fillmore Central’s Faith Engle snuck past the Fullerton defense to give the Panthers a 49-45 lead over the Warriors in the opening round of the Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament.
That would prove to be the winning basket as Fillmore Central opened the second half of the 2021-22 season with a 49-47 win over Fullerton on Monday.
During a timeout just before Engle’s game winning basket, FC head coach Shad Eberhardt could be heard telling his team they did not have to shoot the ball and to let Fullerton foul them. Engle was wide open when she received the pass in the paint and scored the basket uncontested.
Fillmore Central led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter and a late scoring surge at the end of the second erased a Warrior lead as the Panthers went to the break on top 19-14.
Senior Lexi Theis was the catalyst on offense for the Panthers as she scored 13 first half points and added 12 more in the second, which included four 3-pointers, one of those matching a long three by Fullerton’s leading scorer Teagan Gonsior. That seemed to take the momentum right back from the Warriors who were leading before Theis’ bucket.
The Panthers also got a strong game from senior Abby Nichols as she scored all 10 of her points in the second half. Engle finished with six.
With 3.4 seconds to play and the Panthers up 49-47, Fullerton fouled Reyna Hafer. She missed the free throw, but the Warriors could not get the ball up the floor to get a shot and the Panthers had their second win of the year.
Fullerton at the break was 4 of 33 from the floor and finished 17 of 59, including 8 of 24 from behind the arc and 5 of 12 at the line.
Fillmore Central was 17 of 44 and 4 of 14 on 3-point shots. They were 11 of 16 at the foul stripe.
Fillmore Central held a 45-36 advantage on the glass, but also turned the ball over 23 times to 11 for the Warriors.
Fillmore Central will take on the Clarkson-Leigh Patriots in the championship game today at 3:30 p.m.
Fullerton (6-2) 4 10 18 15-47
Fillmore Central (2-7) 6 13 11 19-49
FUL (47)-T. Gonsior 14, Maxfield 4, J. Plumbtree 9, Norman 2, Reardon 11, M. Plumbtree 5, Pickerel 2. Totals-17-59 (8-24) 5-12-47.
FC (49)-Engle 6, Nichols 10, Head 2, Theis 25, Lichti 4, Hafer 2. Totals-17-44 (4-14) 11-16-49