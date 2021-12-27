Panther girls outlast Fullerton in holiday hoops

Theis’s 25-point effort leads Fillmore Central past Fullerton

Panthers open second half of the season with 49-47 win at Shelby Tournament

SHELBY – With 1:16 to play in the game, Fillmore Central’s Faith Engle snuck past the Fullerton defense to give the Panthers a 49-45 lead over the Warriors in the opening round of the Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament.

That would prove to be the winning basket as Fillmore Central opened the second half of the 2021-22 season with a 49-47 win over Fullerton on Monday.

During a timeout just before Engle’s game winning basket, FC head coach Shad Eberhardt could be heard telling his team they did not have to shoot the ball and to let Fullerton foul them. Engle was wide open when she received the pass in the paint and scored the basket uncontested.

Fillmore Central led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter and a late scoring surge at the end of the second erased a Warrior lead as the Panthers went to the break on top 19-14.