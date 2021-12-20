Panther girls get first win on the hardcourt

GENEVA – The Adams Central Patriots handed Fillmore Central its sixth consecutive loss to open the season Friday night, but the Panthers rebounded to crush Wilber-Clatonia by 20 to earn their first win on Saturday.
Adams Central 70, Fillmore Central 53
Fillmore Central matched the Patriots blow-for-blow for eight minutes, trailing just 22-21 at the end of the first quarter Friday night. However, the Panthers simply couldn’t keep up for a full four quarters as Adams Central pulled away for a 17-point win.
The Panthers shot 18-of-46 (39%) from the floor but connected on just 3 of 13 attempts from beyond the arc. Lexi Theis led Fillmore Central with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting and Faith Engle added 15 to join Theis in double figures.
Abby Nichols scored eight points but shot just 3-of-11 from the floor, Reyna Hafer also notched eight points and Bella Lichti and Angie Schademann each added two for the Panthers.
Theis and Engle each grabbed six rebounds to pace Fillmore Central on the glass, while Hafer and Kelsi Gaston both pulled down three boards as the Panthers finished the night with 23 rebounds. Theis dished out five of the team’s 13 assists, while Engle notched three of the Panthers’ five steals.
Fillmore Central 50, Wilber-Clatonia 30
The Panthers raced out of the gate Saturday, building a 15-6 cushion after eight minutes. Fillmore Central then outscored the Wolverines 12-4 in the second quarter to take a 27-10 lead into the locker room, and the Panthers cruised from there as they rolled to a 20-point win to improve to 1-6 on the season.
Nichols poured in 17 points for Fillmore Central, which shot 15-of-47 from the floor for the game and also finished 15-of-24 from the free-throw line. The senior went 5-of-11 from the floor and buried three of seven attempts from downtown. Theis added 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting, Lichti racked up seven and Engle added six for the Panthers, while Kaili Head scored four.
Gaston hauled in six rebounds to lead Fillmore Central on the glass, while Hafer grabbed five boards and Head added four. Engle dished out three of the team’s 12 assists, while Theis swiped five of the Panthers’ 11 steals.