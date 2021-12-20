Panther girls get first win on the hardcourt

GENEVA – The Adams Central Patriots handed Fillmore Central its sixth consecutive loss to open the season Friday night, but the Panthers rebounded to crush Wilber-Clatonia by 20 to earn their first win on Saturday.

Adams Central 70, Fillmore Central 53

Fillmore Central matched the Patriots blow-for-blow for eight minutes, trailing just 22-21 at the end of the first quarter Friday night. However, the Panthers simply couldn’t keep up for a full four quarters as Adams Central pulled away for a 17-point win.

The Panthers shot 18-of-46 (39%) from the floor but connected on just 3 of 13 attempts from beyond the arc. Lexi Theis led Fillmore Central with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting and Faith Engle added 15 to join Theis in double figures.

Abby Nichols scored eight points but shot just 3-of-11 from the floor, Reyna Hafer also notched eight points and Bella Lichti and Angie Schademann each added two for the Panthers.