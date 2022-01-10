Panther girls fall to Superior 59-44

SUPERIOR – The Superior Wildcat girls outscored the Fillmore Central Panthers in each of the first three quarters, which provided the home team with more than enough cushion to withstand Fillmore Central’s 15-12 edge in the fourth quarter. The Panthers dropped to 3-9 on the season in a 59-44 loss.

Superior shot 51% from the floor compared to 38% for the Panthers. The Wildcats also held a big advantage from beyond the arc, where they went 8 of 18 and Fillmore Central shot just 1 of 10.

The Panthers did hold an edge at the foul line. Fillmore Central drilled 11 of 16 free throws, while Superior shot just 7 of 13 from the charity stripe.

The Wildcats also held a 27-24 edge on the glass and won the turnover battle 13-12.

Faith Engle shot 7 of 10 from the floor and poured in 15 points to pace Fillmore Central offensively. Lexi Theis buried four of her nine shot attempts and added 13 points, while Abby Nichols scored 10 to join Engle and Theis in double figures.

Reyna Hafer scored four points for Fillmore Central, while Bella Lichti added two to round out the Panthers’ scoring efforts.

Sadie Cornell scored 15 points to lead Superior, while Ella Gardner added 13 and Shayla Meyer notched 12.