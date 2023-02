SUPERIOR – The Fillmore Central Panthers opened their postseason run with a subdistrict semifinal matchup with SNC rival Superior, where the Panthers saw their season end in a 53-28 loss.

No quarter-by-quarter score was provided and team and individual stats for both Fillmore Central and Superior were not available.

The Panthers close the season with a 10-13 record. Three seniors suited up and took the court for the final time at Fillmore Central – Faith Engle, Reyna Hafer and Ava Tessman.