Panther girls climb above .500 with win over Central City

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central girls built up a 38-31 lead after three quarters Thursday night and then held on for dear life down the stretch, withstanding a 17-11 Central City run to move above .500 on the year with a 49-48 win.

The Panthers shot just 13 of 43 (30%) from the floor and 5 of 16 (31%) from three, but they made up for it by connecting on 18 of 24 chances at the foul line.

Kaili Head paced Fillmore Central offensively with 17 points on 5 of 12 shooting. The junior buried 4 of 7 treys and converted on 3 of 4 free throws. Faith Engle added 15 points despite shooting 2 of 11 from the floor thanks to an 11-for-14 performance at the charity stripe.

Behind them, MaKenna McCoy tallied seven points and Ava Tessman and Reyna Hafer closed out the scoring with five apiece.

Jerzie Schindler led all scorers with 18 points in the loss, while Reagan Fousek added 12 for the Bison.

The Panthers crashed the glass to the tune of 31 rebounds. Engle completed her double-double with 10 boards, while Hafer also grabbed 10 rebounds. Engle dished out three assists and McCoy swiped three steals.

Fillmore Central moved to 6-5 with the victory and returns to the hardwood today at home against Superior.