Panther girls can’t climb out of early hole in loss at St. Cecilia

HASTINGS – Hastings St. Cecilia took a 12-6 lead over visiting Fillmore Central after eight minutes Tuesday night and pushed the cushion to 27-15 at intermission. That halftime lead proved to be too much for the Panthers to surmount down the stretch as the hosts held on for a 38-31 win in girls hoops action.

Fillmore Central did climb back into the game with an 11-3 run in the third quarter, but it wasn’t quite enough to dig out of the early hole. The Panthers shot 12 of 32 from the floor and missed all four of their 3-pointers. They also went 7 of 13 on free throws.

Faith Engle sparked the Fillmore Central offense, racking up 16 points on 7 of 11 (64%) shooting. Reyna Hafer followed with eight points, Kaili Head notched six and Ava Tessman capped the scoring with one.

Engle pulled down 12 rebounds to complete a double as the senior was responsible for half of the Panthers’ 24 total boards. She also dished out a team high three assists, followed by Head with two.

Hafer and Engle both notched a pair of steals, and the seniors blocked two shots each in the loss. Individual and team stats for St. Cecilia were not available.

Fillmore Central dropped to 4-4 on the year with the defeat. The Panthers return to the hardwood after the moratorium for the Shelby-Rising City holiday tournament on Dec. 28 and 29.